Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Bhubaneswar metro rail

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar metro rail project that would link the state capital and Cuttack in the next 4 years. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

“The foundation of new Odisha has been laid on the occasion of New Year. The metro rail project will be completed in four years and the people of the state will avail the facility of metro rail. Today will always remain in the history of Odisha’s development,” said Patnaik, while laying the foundation stone at Ratagada Lenka Sahi near Trishulia. Before laying the foundation stone, Patnaik greeted people while passing by several busy squares of the city.

In the first phase, the project will connect Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia Square. The project will be carried out with an expenditure of ₹6,255 crore by the state government. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will execute the project as a turn-key consultant and charge a fee of ₹326.56 crore.

The first phase of the metro rail project will cover 26 km with 20 stations– Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir Square, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar Square, Jaydev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nanadankanan Zoological Park, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square. The entire 26-km stretch will be on an elevated viaduct. The project would ease the daily commute of thousands, especially students and professionals, who currently traverse these cities for work and education.

The metro project is likely to be expanded to other nearby towns like Cuttack, Khurda and Puri in subsequent phases, said officials familiar with the matter. The metro rail will reduce the travel time between Puri and Bhubaneswar to under 30 minutes for a 64-km journey.