Odisha cop suspended for embezzling 20 lakh seized during a hotel raid

Odisha police on Monday evening suspended a senior police officer in a western Odisha town for allegedly embezzling nearly ₹20 lakh during a hotel raid last month.

DGP Sunil Bansal suspended Kantabanji sub-divisional police officer Hrusikesh Meher around a month after the underreported seizure of cash during the raid by portraying a group of brick kiln contractors as gamblers.

Incidentally, Meher was about to join the state’s anti-corruption department as deputy superintendent of police at the time when he was caught in the soup. His posting has been cancelled.

On September 15 midnight, Meher along with a police team raided Shree Annapurna Lodge in Kantabanjhi town of Bolangir district, which is infamous for sending trainloads of migrant workers to various states. Seven people from Telangana were arrested during the raid.

Though the arrested persons had come with ₹80 lakh to contract migrant workers for jobs at brick kilns of Telangana, Meher alleged that they were gamblers and claimed to have seized ₹58.52 lakh from their possession.

Following allegations, Bolangir superintendent of police Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu conducted a probe and found ₹20 lakh from some bags kept in Kantabanji police station. Two of Meher’s friends, along with three middlemen, have also been questioned.