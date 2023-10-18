Odisha court allows auction of mangled coaches of trains involved in June 2 accident

A court in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Tuesday ordered the auction of the mangled and damaged coaches of Shalimar-bound Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and the wagons of the goods train that were involved in the mishap near Bahanaga Bazar station ion June 2, which resulted in the death of 296 people. The triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar station ion June 2 had resulted in the death of 296 people. (File Photo)

While hearing a petition by the Divisional Mechanical Engineer, South Eastern Railway, Kharagpur division, the court of the 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday ordered for the auction of the 21 mangled coaches and wagons, including an engine.

The court order came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a letter to Railways said they don’t require the damaged wagons, coaches, logo, anymore as the chargesheet in the case has been filed. The advocate of the petitioner said as the chargesheet has been submitted, there is no point allowing the damaged coaches to remain lying. “They are also creating hindrances for carrying out repair work on the track and the 3rd line work,” the advocate for the divisional mechanical engineer said.

According to the chargesheet, the June 2 accident was due to lapses in the signalling- circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty of Bahanaga Bazar station. Lapses were also identified during the execution of the signalling work related to the replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the Station that resulted in wrong signalling to Coromandel Express and eventual rear-collision with a stationary goods train.

