Odisha entrusts SI, inspector level officers to probe atrocities against SC, STs

The Odisha government on Saturday authorised the sub-inspector and inspector-level police officers to investigate the cases registered under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, changing the earlier practice of entrusting officials above the rank of DySP to investigate such cases. Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi. (File Photo)

The state home department in a notification said the move would enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement in preventing and addressing atrocities against SC/ST communities. Home department officials said though the number of atrocity cases against SCs/STs are on a rise, the number of DSP rank officials is very low in the state.

“Odisha has 613 DySP rank officers whereas more than 4000 cases are being registered every year. As a result, the number of cases pending are also rising. Previously, these powers were primarily vested with officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). The delegation of powers to Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors will enable quicker response and investigation into cases of atrocities, ensuring that justice is delivered in a timely manner.,” said the official.

As per statistics available with state SC/ST department, Odisha saw 2,320 cases in 2018 which rose to 3,675 in 2022. The numbers have crossed 4,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Jharkhand had also authorised the inspectors and sub-inspectors to probe SC/ST atrocity cases.

Officials said though as per Rule-7(1) S.C. & ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Amended Rule-2016, only officer in the rank of DySP and above are entitled to investigate such cases, the state government can bring notification to amend the practice. All cases registered under SC & ST (PoA) Act 1989 are treated as Special Report cases for the purpose of giving much importance in streamlining the investigation of such cases. In each district, Vigilance and Monitoring Committees have been set up to review the implementation of the above Act/Rules.

The Crime in India-2024 report of NCRB points out that atrocities against STs increased from 624 in 2020 to 773 in 2022. However, SCs are more prone to atrocities than STs. Crime against SCs increased from 2,046 in 2020 to 2,902 in 2022. The conviction rate in crimes against STs is just 19.6 per cent.

Activists said poor implementation of the Act as the reason behind rise of such cases, and lack of free and fair trial for the atrocity victims in the state. Anil Mallik, a dalit rights activist, said, “In the last few years, there have been several cases of SC persons being made to walk through their villages with strings of chappals on their necks and their faces blackened on the allegations of theft. In Balangir, an ST girl was made to eat excreta. But, there have been no concrete action against the accused in these cases yet.”