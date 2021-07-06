Offline classes in PMC limits receive lukewarm response from students

PUNE Offline lessons allowed in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits from last week, have been receiving a lukewarm response from students who had enrolled for these batches in February.

According to coaching class operators, the physical attendance of students is less than expected, prompting them to put new batches on hold.

“Many coaching classes haven’t started planning fresh batches yet. We are continuing the batch which started in February,” said Ranjan Kolambe, president, Competitive Exam Teacher’s Association.

Mahesh Gharbude, a competitive exam aspirant said, “Many students have not returned from their native places, and vaccine shortages are impacting the study plans.”