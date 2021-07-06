Home / Cities / Others / Offline classes in PMC limits receive lukewarm response from students
HT Image
HT Image
others

Offline classes in PMC limits receive lukewarm response from students

PUNE Offline lessons allowed in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits from last week, have been receiving a lukewarm response from students who had enrolled for these batches in February
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:41 PM IST

PUNE Offline lessons allowed in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits from last week, have been receiving a lukewarm response from students who had enrolled for these batches in February.

According to coaching class operators, the physical attendance of students is less than expected, prompting them to put new batches on hold.

“Many coaching classes haven’t started planning fresh batches yet. We are continuing the batch which started in February,” said Ranjan Kolambe, president, Competitive Exam Teacher’s Association.

Mahesh Gharbude, a competitive exam aspirant said, “Many students have not returned from their native places, and vaccine shortages are impacting the study plans.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.