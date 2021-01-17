One booked for kidnapping minor girl
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently.
The Bharati Vidyapeeth police had rescued three minor girls and a woman in November 2020. The rescued persons were later shifted to an observation home in the city. On Saturday they were taken to the court for the hearing.
According to the first information report, the minor had come to court number four at Shivajinagar, along with woman constables.
She requested to answer nature’s call and after that was untraceable. Preliminary investigation revealed that someone fleeced her to escape from the court premises.
The police have registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One booked for kidnapping minor girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox