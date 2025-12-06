Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
One student dies, three injured after coming in contact with live wire in Muzaffarpur

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 06:40 pm IST

A student died and three were critically injured after a live wire fell on them in Muzaffarpur, caused by a truck hitting an electric pole.

A student died and three others were critically injured after coming in contact with a live wire in a village in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, police said.

Subhash Mukhiya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Saraiya police station, said the incident occurred when an overhead power line snapped after a truck hit an electric pole. The live wire fell on the students, who were on their way to a government school at Shankar Tola under Baliwara Roopnath Dakshini panchayat in the Saraiya police station area.

“The students were heading to a government school located on the Muzaffarpur–Vaishali border. While a girl student died, three others were hospitalised with burn injuries,” the SHO said.

The deceased was identified as Vidhanchali Kumari, daughter of Subodh Paswan. The injured students were identified as Ritika Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Divya Kumari.

All three injured students were recuperating at the Saraiya Primary Health Centre at the time of filing this report.

News / Cities / Other Cities / One student dies, three injured after coming in contact with live wire in Muzaffarpur
A student died and three others were critically injured after a live wire fell on them in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday. The incident occurred when a truck hit an electric pole, causing the wire to snap as the students walked to a government school. The deceased, Vidhanchali Kumari, was identified, while the injured were receiving treatment at Saraiya Primary Health Centre.