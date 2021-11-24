Online fraud: Prayagraj cyber cell retrieves lost cash of 7 bank customers

PRAYAGRAJ: The cyber cell of Prayagraj police have retrieved ₹2.20 lakh of seven bank customers who were duped by online fraudsters on different pretexts. The cyber con men called the victims on their phones and lured them to disclose the OTP for siphoning off the cash from their bank accounts or drained away cash from their bank accounts through Any Desk App or Paytm, police said on Tuesday.

SP (Crime) Satish Chandra said, “The frauds were committed between November 14 and 22 in which seven bank customers of the city were duped of their money. They approached the cyber cell team, following which immediate action was taken on their complaints. With assistance of different payment gateways and channels, majority of the lost cash was recovered within 24 hours of the frauds and was transferred in the bank account of complainants. While cyber cell is committed to assist online fraud victims, but bank customers should be alert and aware of different modes of frauds.”

“People should not disclose their ATM PIN, UPI, OTP and other bank details under any circumstances to persons who make calls while luring bank customers on different pretexts. In case, if money is siphoned off from bank accounts, people should immediately approach cyber cell for assistance,” the SP added.

One of the cyber crime victims Aishwarya Kesarwani whose lost amount of ₹9,9000 was returned by cyber cell said that he lost the amount through Paytm app. Aishwarya appreciated the efforts of cyber cell team for recovery of his lost amount.

Rajesh Pandey of Georgetown, Sunil Prajapati of Dhumnaganj, Akash Kesarwani of Bara, Rammurti Mishra of Georgetown, Ikrar Ahmad of Mauaima and Ravindra Kumar of Handia also got back their lost cash following efforts of the cyber cell.