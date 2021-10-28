Only ‘parties’ held under Capt for over 4 years, Mann’s dig at ex-CM

Sangrur/Amritsar Taking a dig at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh who announced the formation of a new political party on Wednesday, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann said, “Capt Amarinder Singh only organised ‘parties’ over the past four-and-a-half years. Now, he is forming a new party. People have made up their mind and they want freedom from the Congress and Capt Amarinder Singh.”

He added, “Unemployed youth, anganwadi workers and agriculture crisis are Punjab’s issues, but Aroosa is not our concern.”

SAD (Samyukt) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, said, “My party will not have any alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh, because the former CM has already supported the extention of BSF jurisdiction in the state.”

In Amritsar, Punjab medical education and research minister Raj Kumar Verka slammed Amarinder for his stand on several issues, including the extension of BSF’s jurisdiction.

“Captain Amarinder, you are joining hands with anti-Punjab people. Punjab will never forgive you. You should cooperate with pro-people moves of the new dispensation under chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. You should not show love with PM Narendra Modi, but show love for Punjab and stand with its government and Congress instead,” Verka, once a staunch supporter of the former CM, added.