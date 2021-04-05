Opposition leaders instigating farmers: Khattar

A day after he faced the farmers’ ire during his visit to Rohtak, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday accused opposition leaders of instigating the farmers.

“Some people with vested interests are behind these protests. But such incidents are condemnable as these are not a democratic way of protest,” said the CM during a brief interaction with mediapersons.

Over the cancellation of his visit to Anwali village in Gohana of Sonepat, following reports of protests by farmers, the CM said he has written to the people of Anwali to inform them that he had to cancel the visit to avoid any law-and-order issues. “But I want to tell the leaders of opposition parties that they should not try to fulfil their political agenda through such means as it will cost them heavily. I decided to cancel my visit as we don’t want to cause any harm to the residents of Haryana,” he added.

Police block roads for Khattar’s visit

The CM’s visit led inconvenience for Karnal residents as police turned the city into a virtual fortress and blocked the main roads leading towards Karna Park, where Khattar’s helicopter landed. Heavy barricading had been done around the venue, and trucks laden with construction material were used to restrict the movement of public. Several police nakaas had been installed near the Kalidas Rangshala, where the CM attended the programme. However, there was no call of protest by farmer leaders during this visit.

CM announces salary hike for safai karamcharis

Earlier, addressing Safai Mittar Utthan Sammelan in Karnal, the CM announced a hike in monthly salary of safai karamcharis, taking it to ₹14, 000 from ₹12, 500 in rural areas, and to ₹16, 000 from ₹15, 000 in urban areas.

Khattar also announced that sewerman will get ₹12, 000 instead of ₹10, 000, and that the salaries will be disbursed in a timely manner and in case of any delay, they would get ₹500 extra.

“If a sewerman dies on job, his family members will be given ₹5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Yojana, besides ₹10 lakh by the government. After addressing a gathering of Safai Karamcharis, Khattar said that in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases, people should take extra care to follow the guidelines.