OTS power scheme: Domestic users pip commercial ones in availing benefits in Prayagraj

Owners of flour mills and other big industries are leading in Prayagraj in availing the benefit of interest waiver under the one time settlement (OTS) scheme of the electricity department that began on November 8. The scheme aims to enable consumers owing huge amounts to the electricity department to settle dues, power department officials said. Katia connection in a locality in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

The scheme is effective till December 31 and is being run in phases. The three phases are from November 8-30, December 1-15, and from December 16-31. Consumers also have the option of paying dues in installments, they added.

Data shows that government and non-government offices are in the second place, while domestic connection holders have left the commercial consumers behind in availing of the benefits under the scheme. Till now, 22.16% identified connection holders of different loads in the city have availed the benefit of OTS, they added.

According to the power department officials, 1,01,536 electricity connection holders of the city have been included in the one-time settlement scheme. Of these, 22,507 connection holders have taken the benefit of the scheme till now. Maximum 34.09% of the beneficiaries of the scheme till now are LMV-6 ie. connection holders running flour mills and industries.

Government and non-government institutions are at second place with 23.18%. These fall in the category of LMV-4 (public and private institutions). The least count of beneficiaries of the scheme at 11.62% are LMV-5 connection holders i.e. private tube well users utilising the facility for irrigating fields, etc.

Power department’s chief engineer PK Singh said that in the categories where progress is less, instructions have been given to the officials concerned to undertake publicity and awareness initiatives so that as many connection holders as possible become aware of the OTS scheme.