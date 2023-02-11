Over 20 students fall sick after drinking contaminated water in Mainpuri

More than 20 students of Government Engineering College fell ill allegedly after drinking water from a water cooler on the college premises in Mainpuri district. They were treated and seven were hospitalised after they complained of deteriorating health.

“The matter came to light at about 11 pm on Thursday night when students of Government Engineering College complained of vomiting, dysentery and stomach-ache after they drank water from a water cooler in the college. A team of doctors reached the college and those in bad condition were hospitalized,” said PP Singh, chief medical officer, Mainpuri.

In all, 21 students were taken for treatment and seven were admitted because of deteriorating condition. The sample of water in the cooler was taken for testing.

“Most of the students have been discharged as they improved with treatment. Sample of water drunk by students has been taken for analysis. Exact reasons are yet to be ascertained,” said the CMO.

“No one is serious now and the situation is under control,” he said, adding probe was underway.