IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Panchkula MC approves 119-crore budget
Making the city clean and green, repairing all public rest rooms and deciding on whether to hand over the responsibility of maintenance of public toilets to market associations or not were among the top agendas. (HT File Photo)
Making the city clean and green, repairing all public rest rooms and deciding on whether to hand over the responsibility of maintenance of public toilets to market associations or not were among the top agendas. (HT File Photo)
others

Panchkula MC approves 119-crore budget

All agendas were cleared in one go at the general House meeting of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) held on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:17 AM IST

All agendas were cleared in one go at the general House meeting of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) held on Wednesday.

In another meeting, which was chaired by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, 119-crore annual budget was approved by the House.

The newly elected mayor said, “21 agendas were already listed and have been approved. Three more agendas were added and subsequently given a nod.”

The proposed expenditure for 2021-22 is 115.65 crore, he added.

Making the city clean and green, repairing all public rest rooms and deciding on whether to hand over the responsibility of maintenance of public toilets to market associations or not were among the top agendas.

It has been decided to make Panchkula stray animal-free by March 31, besides provision of large dustbins across the markets and removal of encroachments with immediate effect.

The MC has passed an agenda regarding maintenance and repair of community centres and installing signs and guide maps in all sectors.

The agenda to invite tenders for solid waste management plant has also been passed.

Strengthening the bus services, beautification of choes and setting up food streets near them, replacing streetlights with LEDs, and making Panchkula plastic and pollution-free were some of the other agendas approved.

Agenda pertaining to a sub-fire station in Sector 20 has been approved as well. Nod has been given to agenda regarding the need of CCTV cameras and security gates at the border Panchkula shares with Punjab.

Agendas pertaining to withdrawal of paid parking in sectors 8, 9, and 10 from Red Cross and approval to single slip of 10 for all parkings were placed by Sonia Sood.

“All these agendas have also been approved,” the mayor said.

Congress councillor from ward number 18, Sandeep Sohi, said, “The mayor should have taken the opinion of all councillors before tabling the agenda in the House. We were not consulted. Also, a copy of the budget was not provided earlier.”

Usha Rani councillor from ward number 7, questioned, “What was the purpose of a House meeting when they didn’t listen to the demands of other councillors. We gave one application seeking repair of roads in Rajeev Colony, but we were asked to come tomorrow. Why should we visit tomorrow when the meeting was scheduled for today?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Making the city clean and green, repairing all public rest rooms and deciding on whether to hand over the responsibility of maintenance of public toilets to market associations or not were among the top agendas. (HT File Photo)
Making the city clean and green, repairing all public rest rooms and deciding on whether to hand over the responsibility of maintenance of public toilets to market associations or not were among the top agendas. (HT File Photo)
others

Panchkula MC approves 119-crore budget

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:17 AM IST
All agendas were cleared in one go at the general House meeting of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) held on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group
Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group
others

Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:49 PM IST
It is learnt that Azad group will be contesting on 29 seats while AAP will fight on 21 seats, though the formal announcement is expected on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Arundhati Roy among others to attend Elgar Parishad on January 30

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE The Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyaan’s second edition of the Elgar Parishad on January 30, will be addressed by intellectuals from the liberal background who will speak on the fight against economic, social and cultural policies of the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s Maharashtra Education Society launches web radio

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE In a unique initiative city-based MES Sou Vimlabai Garware High School, Junior College, which is run by the Maharashtra Education Society (MES), has launched a web radio to make learning more interesting and fun for school students
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Highest one-day turnout as 83% beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune city

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:33 PM IST
PUNE Pune city recorded its highest percentage, 83%, of beneficiaries being vaccinated in one day, on Wednesday, which took the district’s average to 71% across 51 sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Float tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: Gadkari to PMC

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:33 PM IST
PUNE Union minister Nitin Gadkari has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Jalshakti Mantralaya to float the tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

323 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune dist

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:32 PM IST
PUNE The district reported 323 new cases and four deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Active Covid cases in Pune district increase over past week

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:32 PM IST
PUNE The district recorded 1,177 new cases in the last four days (from January 23-27) which has led to a rise in active cases, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
others

Blood disorder likely cause of Odisha death days after Covid-19 jab: Officials

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:03 PM IST
At least five people in the state have taken ill after their Covid-19 vaccination. But all of them are doing well now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for raping, blackmailing minor in Ballia

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The man’s father has been arrested as well after the girl’s family alleged that he knew about the sexual assaults and allegedly intended to convert her too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers during the inauguration of Patripool RoB by CM Uddhav Thackeray (not pictured) via video conference, in Kalyan, on Monday, January 25, 2021. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers during the inauguration of Patripool RoB by CM Uddhav Thackeray (not pictured) via video conference, in Kalyan, on Monday, January 25, 2021. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)
others

CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Patripool RoB, SATIS and smart city integrated command centre in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Maharastra state chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new Patripool rail overbridge (RoB) via video conference and used the event to stress the importance of wearing face masks to stay protected against Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

RTE notification: Online admission form available beginning February 9

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:13 PM IST
PUNE In order to avail admission under the Right To Education (RTE), parents can now fill the application form online from February 9 for the academic year 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

With rise in private hostel fee, students struggle to make ends meet

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:13 PM IST
PUNE The students who are returning to the city from their hometowns are facing financial stress as they struggle to support themselves amid rising housing cost and other necessities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pedestrian killed in accident on Pune-Nashik road

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PUNE A pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while crossing Pune-Nashik road on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Joint commissioner among three from Pune to bag police medals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PUNE Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, is among the three police officers from Pune to bag the police medal that will be presented on Republic Day (January 26)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP