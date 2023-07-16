Panel from Thai Embassy visits LU to explore cultural & educational exchanges

LUCKNOW A delegation from the Embassy of Thailand visited the Lucknow University (LU) to discuss potential avenues for cultural and educational exchange as well as strengthening bilateral relationships. The delegation, led by Thirapath Mongkolnavin, minister and deputy chief of mission), included -- Charoenporn Raksapolmuang (Counsellor) and Phanuwit Vejsamphan (second Secretary and Consul). The Thai delegation had the opportunity to visit the university campus. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai expressed the university’s commitment to providing quality education to students from Thailand. Prof Poonam Tandon, Dean of Academics, Prof R.P. Singh, director of International Collaboration and International Students Advisor, and Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head of the Department of Business Administration, engaged in discussions regarding student exchange programs and the possibility of joint degree programs.

The Thai delegation had the opportunity to visit the university campus, where they were impressed by the extensive library and state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities. The University of Lucknow has also pledged to offer specially designed courses focusing on culture and tourism, among other subjects. The discussions aimed to explore potential joint academic ventures in areas such as business administration, pharmaceutical sciences, culture, and literature.

Speaking on the development, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, the Vice Chancellor, said, “We are committed to regional cooperation and collaboration in our internationalisation efforts. Our policies, such as dual degree programs and twinning initiatives, have attracted partners from various countries. We are optimistic about forging academic associations and anticipate fruitful collaborations in the future.”

The Lucknow University looks forward to further follow-up discussions and working closely with the Embassy of Thailand to foster meaningful educational and cultural ties between the two nations.

