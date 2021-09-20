Panipat: 8 arrested for looting two traders

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Panipat police arrested eight people for allegedly firing at and looting two traders in Samalkha on September 16.

The accused have been identified as Shivam alias Raja of Chulkana village, Mohit of Bhiwani, Aman and Rohit Kumar of Alewa village of Jind, Vishal alias Anda, Ashu, Lokesh and Deepak of Samalkha town of the district, additional superintendent of police (SP) Pooja Vashisht said.

Police have recovered four country-made pistols from their possession.

SP Vashisht said a flour-mill owner Vinod Singla and a confectionary shop owner Nishu had sustained bullet injuries in the incident. The two shopkeepers, in their police complaint, had stated that the accused came on bikes, shot at them and took away around ₹8,000 from them.

Police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information on the accused.

Inspector Anil Chhillar, in-charge of CIA-III, said the accused were arrested from Hathwala road, where they had allegedly assembled with the intention of committing another crime.

Chhillar said during the investigation it was found that the accused Rohit, Mohit and Ashu are history-sheeters. All accused have now been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 397 (robbery or dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms act. They were produced in a court and sent to three-day police remand, he added.