Parts of Delhi, NCR, get rain

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rain on Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature was expected to drop to 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and a minimum of 26.2, one degree below normal. IMD said the city was expected to get moderate or light rains for the next two to three days.

Delhi’s air quality in the morning was in the “moderate” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 114 at 8am . The average 24-hour AQI on Tuesday was 95 in the “satisfactory” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Tuesday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometres) contributed ~ 58% to PM10. “For the next 3 days (13th, 14th, 15th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18-22 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 35-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”