Parts of Delhi, NCR, get rain
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rain on Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature was expected to drop to 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.
On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and a minimum of 26.2, one degree below normal. IMD said the city was expected to get moderate or light rains for the next two to three days.
Delhi’s air quality in the morning was in the “moderate” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 114 at 8am . The average 24-hour AQI on Tuesday was 95 in the “satisfactory” category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
On Tuesday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometres) contributed ~ 58% to PM10. “For the next 3 days (13th, 14th, 15th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18-22 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 35-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”
Days after Odisha student was found hanging, police say no proof of ragging yet
Days after a 19-year-old undergraduate student was found hanging in her hostel room in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on July 2, police have said they have found no proof yet that ragging pushed her to suicide even as her parents continued their sit-in seeking justice. “We are now sending her mobile phone to a lab in Singapore to retrieve data from the device,” said Deputy police commissioner Prateek Singh.
In time, time alters lives. And yet things stay the same. This is Durga Dev's conclusion. Nothing has changed for Durga Dev all these years, he says. Looking around, he says, “I keep sitting, time keeps passing.” Durga Dev opens a box. As he prepares to wind down for the day, the mild-mannered man takes out an old newspaper clipping from inside the glass case. Durga Dev solemnly returns the precious object to its place.
Was principal appointed in sync with UGC rules? Teacher in letter
Nandita Narain, who teaches mathematics at St Stephen's College and is also a member of the institution's governing body, has raised questions on the procedures that were adopted for the appointment and the re-appointment of John Varghese as the principal of the college. HT has seen an email that Narain wrote to the college's governing body, seeking clarity on the procedures adopted by the body to appoint Varghese.
Delhi govt reviews booster doses given across city districts
The Delhi health department on Tuesday reviewed the administration of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the districts in the city with officials pointing out that north and east districts had the lowest coverage while west and New Delhi districts gave the maximum shots. According to the Delhi government data, 81,055 precautionary doses have been administered in north Delhi and 123,589 people were given the booster shots in east Delhi.
‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’
More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said. As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.
