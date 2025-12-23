Passengers of the Ara–Sasaram MEMU train (No. 63369) had a narrow escape after the train collided with a tractor near Udwantnagar halt on the Ara–Sasaram rail route on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported, though the tractor was badly damaged, officials said. Passenger train collides with tractor, no injury reported

According to them, the train departed from Ara railway station for Sasaram 42 minutes behind schedule. Its scheduled departure time was 7.05 am.

During the incident, the tractor became trapped between the wheels of the train and was dragged for several metres before the train came to a halt. Dense fog in the area is suspected to have contributed to the accident.

Following the collision, the train was sent back to Ara railway station instead of proceeding towards Sasaram. Several passengers, including students travelling to Sasaram to appear for IGNOU examinations, were on board at the time.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Udwantnagar police station, Jayant Prakash, said that no one was injured in the incident. He added that the train resumed movement only after around two-and-a-half hours, once the tractor was removed and the track cleared.

The SHO further said that on the Ara–Sasaram rail route, tractor drivers often attempt to cross railway tracks at unauthorised points, posing a serious risk of accidents.