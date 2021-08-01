Home / Cities / Others / Patiala Police use mild force on protesting teachers
Members of the Unemployed Teachers Sanjha Morcha (Punjab) clash with police during a protest near the residence of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)
Patiala Police use mild force on protesting teachers

Police stopped the protesters near the YPS Chowk in Patiala, when they started to march towards the residence of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Patiala Police used mild force to disperse protesters demanding jobs under the banner of Unemployed Teachers’ Sanjha Morcha on Saturday. Police stopped the protesters near the YPS Chowk, when they started to march towards the residence of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of Unemployed BEd TET Pass Union, said a joint forum has been formed, under which jobless physical education teachers, multi-purpose health workers, PTI teachers, and art and craft unions have come together.

“Police resort to lathicharge every time we try to protest near the CM’s residence. The government has failed to open recruitment in past four and half years,” he said, adding that their protest was peaceful, yet the police used force. “We are well-qualified and have cleared all eligibility tests, but the government is testing our patience and exploiting us by not opening any job opportunities, especially in the education department,” members of the union claimed.

