PAU food industry and crafts mela charms Ludhiana residents

An amalgamation of art, delicacies and fun, the Food Industry and Craft mela held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday, evoked an unprecedented response on the first day with around 150 stalls put up by various departments of PAU, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, farmer producer organizations, food industry, etc.

Inaugurated by PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, the mela attracted hordes of viewers to around 150 stalls showcasing handicrafts, Diwali gifts, agro-processing, solar appliances, fine bed linen, designer clothing, intricate jewellery, cosmetics, tasteful home décor, etc. The food court, game zone and various competitions were also part of the mela.Delectable home-made and branded food items remained the cynosure of all eyes.

The department of food and nutrition held diet counselling sessions and dished out delish confectionery items for food connoisseurs. A sizable number of customers flocked to buy pickles, tomato products, multigrain flour, fruit juices, beverages, etc. prepared by students.

Honey, chocolates, breads, muffins, cakes, pickles, chutneys, fruit juices, beverages and Diwali gifts were very popular with the visitors. Traditional food items like golgappas, jalebis and other sweets drew a large crowd.

Other departments associated with food processing, nutrition, apparels, bee-keeping and mushroom production, etc., were also actively engaged in the mela. Not only the products were exhibited, but different PAU varieties and techniques used in the manufacturing process were also displayed. The varsity accomplishments were covered under one umbrella.

Perceiving the mela as an intermediary between the producer and the consumer, the chief guest, SS Gosal, said it would serve to energise the food processing sector.

“This unique setting would facilitate aspiring entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and farmers to exhibit and sell their wares as well as gain exposure to cutting-edge food processing technologies,” he said.

Gosal revealed that Punjab ranks very high in food productivity but deficient storage facilities sometimes cause food glut. “Food processing can tackle this by increasing the shelf-life of an eatable that can be consumed during the lean period,” he said. He cited several examples of produce that can be processed with the help of technology available at the varsity to increase their longevity.

Agro-forestry photography: PAU scientists receive national recognition

Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) scientists won the ‘innovative integrated agro-forestry photography award’ during the annual group meeting of The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Coordinated Research Project in Jhansi. The award was conferred on PAU principal scientist (agro-forestry) RIS Gill and principal agronomist Navneet Kaur. Research work being carried out at 36 centres across the Himalayan, Indo-Gangetic, humid and sub-humid zones, arid and semi-arid, and tropical zones was reviewed and evaluated during the meeting, which was held at the Central Agro-forestry Research Institute (CAFRI, Jhansi).