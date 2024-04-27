 Petrol bomb hurled at Meghalaya Dy CM’s residence, security tightened - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi
Petrol bomb hurled at Meghalaya Dy CM’s residence, security tightened

ByDavid Laitphlang
Apr 27, 2024 04:05 PM IST

Confirming the incident, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Rithuraj Ravi said an object had landed on the balcony of the VIP’s residence

Shillong: Meghalaya police have strengthened security around the residence of state’s deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar after a petrol bomb was hurled at his residence located at Nongmensong in the suburbs of capital Shillong on Friday, officials said. 

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar (Twitter Photo)
Police said that a petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of the deputy CM allegedly by unknown miscreants, adding that there were no reports of injuries to anyone and no considerable damage was inflicted on the property.

The petrol bomb was lobbed from outside the high-walled with concertina barbed fencing which landed at the balcony of Dhar’s residence. Soon after, the deputy CM lodged a first information report at the Nongmensong police outpost.

Confirming the incident, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Rithuraj Ravi said an object had landed on the balcony of the VIP’s residence.

When asked about the the nature and type of object, the SP responded, “We are not ruling out anything as of now, the object is currently being examined by our forensics team.”

The SP has appealed to the general public not to take the law into their hands assuring that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

He added that following the current incident and an alleged attack on April 24 in the Demthring area in the capital city on the escort vehicle of the Director of NEEPCO [North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited] (personnel), Major Gen (Retd) R.K. Jha, “Police have augmented security at the residences of all VIPs and vital installations”.

Notably, three weeks ago, the Mawlai Police Station was also attacked with a Molotov cocktail by unknown assailants, resulting in severe damage to one police vehicle. 

News / Cities / Other Cities / Petrol bomb hurled at Meghalaya Dy CM’s residence, security tightened
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
