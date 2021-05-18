Petrol prices in Pune city closed in on Rs99 per litres mark

PUNE Petrol prices in Pune city closed in on the Rs99 per litres mark. On Tuesday, the price of petrol was Rs98.82 per litre and the price of diesel was R89.01 per litre.

“It is a mystery how fuel rates were stable during the election phase last month and the now started again. Heavy taxes have been imposed on fuel and the government is giving no relief to the common people who are already suffering in the pandemic,” said Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Fuel prices started to increase from May 4 in the city. The price of diesel has also reached new highs and the transport sector is affected because of that.

A protest against the fuel price hike was staged by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday. Prashant Jagtap, city president, NCP, slammed the policies of the central government for this price hike. “The price of petrol which was Rs72/litre in 2014 has reached the verge of Rs100/litre now. Diesel has become more expensive and LPG is also out of the budget of common people. Edible oil prices have touched new heights. People are already suffering because of the pandemic and on the other hand there has been no relief from the central government,” Prashant Jagtap had said at the time of the protest.