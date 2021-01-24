IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PMC fraud: ED arrests top men of Viva Group
Mehul Thakur outside ED office on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
Mehul Thakur outside ED office on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
others

PMC fraud: ED arrests top men of Viva Group

ED suspects that Mehul Thakur and Madangopal Chaturvedi had complete information of the alleged irregularities linked to Pravin Raut, former director of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL)
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:12 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday morning arrested the managing director Mehul Thakur aka Monti of Viva Group and the firm’s chartered accountant (CA) Madangopal Chaturvedi in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case. A local court has remanded them to police custody till January 27.

Thakur is nephew of legislator Hirendra Thakur. His family promotes the Viva Group.

The arrests come after raids at five locations, including at Hirendra Thakur’s Virar office.

Hitendra Thakur said they were cooperating with ED, as they had nothing to hide. He has claimed that all their dealings were through cheques and were in black and white.

“We are prepared to answer all their queries and are even willing to visit the ED’s office. We have nothing to hide,” he has said.

On Friday, ED searched several premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates, including an office and residence of Thakur in Virar, an office in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of the group at Juhu and Chembur. The agency claimed it recovered Rs73 lakh and some incriminating documents during the searches.

ED suspects that Thakur and Chaturvedi had complete information of the alleged irregularities linked to Pravin Raut, former director of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

HDIL is accused of defrauding PMC Bank of over Rs6,670 crore by fraudulently obtaining nearly 70% of the bank’s overall loans.

ED officers suspect that the money routed by the accused was eventually parked in Viva Group. Officers said Chaturvedi was instrumental in carrying out the alleged irregularities and would prepare the balance sheets. He had allegedly also deleted some WhatsApp conversations and sold off his laptop to destroy evidences.

ED had launched a money laundering probe in PMC Bank case after Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and son Sarang, former bank chairman Waryam Singh, managing director Joy Thomas, and others for allegedly causing a loss of thousands of crores to the bank to benefit themselves. The prosecution complaint has been filed against Wadhawan and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The investigation also revealed that the Wadhawans, allegedly in connivance with Viva Group, diverted more than Rs160 crore from HDIL to many companies belonging to Thakur’s firm in the garb of commissions. These funds were apparently diverted illegally from PMC Bank, the ED said on Friday.

The agency has also initiated investigation in another case against Wadhawan, Sarang and others for allegedly diverting Rs200 crore sanctioned by Yes Bank to a firm, Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd. This loan was allegedly siphoned off by the Wadhawans by showing a fictitious purpose.

During the investigation under PMLA, it was revealed that the Wadhawans illegally transferred two commercial properties, of Mack Star, valued at Rs34.36 crore, in Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), to Viva Holding, a company of Viva Group. For the transfer of the said two properties, separate sale agreements dated June 26, 2017, were prepared, in which the sale value for both the properties was shown Rs34.36 crore in total. In the sale agreement, the purchase amount was shown to be paid via 37 cheques by Viva Holding to Mack Star Marketing Pvt.

Investigation has revealed that these cheques were never encashed to the account of Mack Star, and Viva Holding never made payments for the purchase of the said property. The Wadhawans had illegally transferred these properties to Viva Group in violation to the article of association of Mack Star. Further, Viva Holding never showed these properties in its balance sheets.

ED had earlier stated that the investigation under PMLA had revealed that Rs95 crore had been siphoned off by Raut through HDIL, in active conspiracy and connivance with various persons. The sources of the funds were illegally availed loans or advances by HDIL from the PMC Bank. There was no document or agreement in support of these payments made to Raut. Further, as per the ledger of HDIL, the funds were given to Raut for acquiring land in Palghar area.

ED’s investigation also revealed that Raut paid Rs1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri from the proceeds of crime. Of this, Madhuri transferred Rs55 lakh as interest-free loan to Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The amount was further utilised for purchase of flat in Dadar (East), ED said.

The agency claimed Varsha Raut and Madhuri are partners in Avani Construction. Varsha Raut has allegedly received Rs12 lakh from this entity as overdrawn capital converted to loan, on a contribution of mere Rs5,625. The loan amount still remains outstanding, ED stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Mehul Thakur outside ED office on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
Mehul Thakur outside ED office on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
others

PMC fraud: ED arrests top men of Viva Group

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:12 AM IST
ED suspects that Mehul Thakur and Madangopal Chaturvedi had complete information of the alleged irregularities linked to Pravin Raut, former director of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
others

Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Chai in kulhad puts tea vendor in soup, Road Safety Week lasts a month in Chandigarh, former Mohali councillor takes eco-friendly route to win over voters, and more...
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bird flu: Highly infectious H5N1 virus found in samples sent from Panchkula
Bird flu: Highly infectious H5N1 virus found in samples sent from Panchkula
others

Bird flu: Highly infectious H5N1 virus found in samples sent from Panchkula

By Tanbir Dhaliwal and Gagandeep Jassowal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed presence of the highly infectious H5N1 influenza virus in four samples collected from farms in Panchkula’s Barwala-Raipur Rani poultry belt
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 53,000 poultry birds are to be culled at two farms in Behra village of Dera Bassi: Alpha and Royal. (HT FILE PHOTO)
As many as 53,000 poultry birds are to be culled at two farms in Behra village of Dera Bassi: Alpha and Royal. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Day 2: 18,000 more birds culled at Dera Bassi farm

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Surveillance in the district has been doubled with special attention being given to areas around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Greater Noida paralympian Varun Singh Bhati to receive Laxman Award

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Greater Noida: Twenty-five-year-old paralympian Varun Singh Bhati will receive the Laxman Award from the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who allegedly sought to incite violence at stir given clean chit by Sonepat police

By Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Rohtak: The Sonepat police on Saturday gave a clean chit to a man detained by farmers agitating at Singhu borders the previous day, for allegedly attempting to enginer violence at their protest site or during the upcoming tractor rally on Republic Day, as senior police officers claimed the man had made “false statements” before the media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Security stepped up, police extra cautious as R-Day nears

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi police on Saturday increased security at the interstate borders, where farmers are camped to protest against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP says DDA owes civic bodies 2,000 crore; BJP says pursuing matter with Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority( DDA), which comes under the Centre, owes more than 2,000 crore to the BJP-led north and south corporations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Baltana woman hurt in accident with SUV gets 6.6-lakh relief

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:16 PM IST
A 30-year-old woman, who suffered injuries in a road accident in 2017, has been awarded 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.
others

Amarinder unquestioned leader of Punjab: Rawat

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Asked who will lead the party in the run-up to next year’s Punjab assembly election, the AICC state affairs in-charge said Capt Amarinder Singh is already in command and no one has objected to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police are yet to arrest the owner of the building. (Representational photo)
The police are yet to arrest the owner of the building. (Representational photo)
others

Ambala building collapse: Contractor held for labourer’s death

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Another labourer who was injured in the cave-in alleged that the accused used substandard material in the building construction which ultimately killed his workmate
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCB sleuths picked up Nawas and Afnas on Thursday from their home in Chennai’s suburb Karapakkam where they lived with their families. Nawas has been in the city for the past 10 years while Afnas joined him three years ago. (PHOTO: NCB)
NCB sleuths picked up Nawas and Afnas on Thursday from their home in Chennai’s suburb Karapakkam where they lived with their families. Nawas has been in the city for the past 10 years while Afnas joined him three years ago. (PHOTO: NCB)
others

Sri Lankan drug kingpin, associate held in Chennai’s Karapakkam

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 on Friday and the process for their remand is on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
11,000 poultry birds culled in Dera Bassi on Day 1
11,000 poultry birds culled in Dera Bassi on Day 1
others

11,000 poultry birds culled in Dera Bassi on Day 1

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
After confirmation of bird flu, 53,000 chickens are to be culled at two poultry farms in Behra village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air quality panel ropes in agencies to develop tool to read nature of emissions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas (CAQM) has commissioned several agencies to develop a ‘Decision Support System’ tool to capture the nature and source of emissions in the region, to focus interventions to curb emissions
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP