IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PMC takes actions against 44 eateries for violation of Covid protocols
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC takes actions against 44 eateries for violation of Covid protocols

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against eateries and restaurants that are not adhering to Covid prevention protocols
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:35 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against eateries and restaurants that are not adhering to Covid prevention protocols.

PMC has appointed two inspection squads in each ward office, who are conducting surprise inspection visits and taking action against those not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the corporation for prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

“In last three days (Feb 18, 19, 20) we have taken action against 44 eateries in the city for the violation of Covid prevention SOPs. Our squads found that the SOPs were not followed at those places. We have constituted two inspection squads under each ward office. So there are 30 squads which will keep vigilance,” said Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner.

Of the 44 eateries, some have been fined Rs5,000 for the violations. Some have been fined and sealed.

PMC and city police have also intensified the action against not of wearing masks.

The PMC and Pune police together have taken action against 4,682 people for not wearing masks in seven days between February 10 and February 18.

The PMC has fined 184 in seven days and collected fines of 92,500. City police have taken action against 4,498 people and collected fines of 21,39,800.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC takes actions against 44 eateries for violation of Covid protocols

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:35 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against eateries and restaurants that are not adhering to Covid prevention protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Night curfew in Pune district from 11pm-6am; hotels, restaurants and bars to shut at 11 pm

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:23 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district administration, on Saturday, announced curbs on the movement of residents during the night hours, equivalent to the night curfew that city witnessed during lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police take action against mask violators at Chapekar chowk Chinchwad, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Police take action against mask violators at Chapekar chowk Chinchwad, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
others

New restrictions imposed in Pune district

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The collector has also asked for an assessment of Covid care centres, dedicated Covid hospitals, ventilators and bed preparedness in case of any drastic spike in the numbers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

District collector questions PMC’s mining royalty amount

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district administration has raised questions on the mining royalty amount paid by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to the revenue department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Even as two projects lie unused PMC decides to fund 10 such proposals

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
PUNE Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to maintain two amenity spaces developed under Pune Smart City’s placemaking initiative, the Bhavan (construction) department has proposed such concepts in ten different parts of the city and allocated a sum of 1 crore for the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sena, NCP, Congress to fight municipal elections jointly

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
PUNE All the three political parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will contest municipal elections jointly, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, retired principal district judge Panditrao Jadhav in his report submitted to the state cooperatives department found no evidence against Pawar and the other 75 accused, (HT File)
On Thursday, retired principal district judge Panditrao Jadhav in his report submitted to the state cooperatives department found no evidence against Pawar and the other 75 accused, (HT File)
others

MSC Bank scam: Got clean chit despite probe by multiple agencies, says Ajit Pawar

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:02 AM IST
He also pointed out MSC Bank is currently running profits worth over 300 crore and said he has never allowed any loss to any institution he has been associated with in the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puri praised the aviation sector for playing a key role in transporting essential and medical supplies as part of efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Puri praised the aviation sector for playing a key role in transporting essential and medical supplies as part of efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Domestic passenger count marks revival of India’s aviation sector: Hardeep Puri

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that domestic air traffic was reaching the pre-Covid levels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the highest fuel prices in recent times were witnessed in 2018, when one litre of petrol had reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.34 per litre and that of diesel had crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80. (HT File)
Earlier, the highest fuel prices in recent times were witnessed in 2018, when one litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre and that of diesel had crossed 80. (HT File)
others

Petrol price at all-time high of 97/l in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Transporters have stated that if the central government does not pay heed to their demands, they will be forced to suspend road transport services, including the transport of essential commodities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thackeray also said that the farmers who face crop damage and losses due to natural disasters also must be compensated (HT File)
Thackeray also said that the farmers who face crop damage and losses due to natural disasters also must be compensated (HT File)
others

Must compete with world, not other states: Maharashtra CM at Niti Aayog meeting

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Thackeray took up issues of seeking greater assistance from the Centre to develop fishing, tourism and ports in the Konkan region of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahir Ludhianvi had no training in music but his songs lend themselves to musical tunes. (HT Photo)
Sahir Ludhianvi had no training in music but his songs lend themselves to musical tunes. (HT Photo)
others

The unforgettable legacy of Sahir Ludhianvi

By Amarjit Singh Hayer
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:00 AM IST
It was inspired by Allama Iqbal’s tribute to Dagh Dehlvi ‘Is chaman mein honge paida bulbul-e-shiraz bhi, saikron sahir bhi honge, sahib-e-ejaz bhi’ that the legendry poet and lyricist, who was named Abdul Hayee by his feudal father, chose the pen name Sahir for himself
READ FULL STORY
Close
The airstrip will be expanded from 3,000ft to 5,000ft. (HT PHOTO)
The airstrip will be expanded from 3,000ft to 5,000ft. (HT PHOTO)
others

Decks cleared for expansion of Karnal airport

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The total proposed land for this project is 172 acres, 3 kanal and 16 marla. Out of this, 106 acres, 6 kanal and 14 marla belongs to the government of Haryana while the remaining is being acquired from 24 landowners and shareholders of Kalwheri village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2018, the NGT had formed a joint committee to look into the complaints from residents of six nearby villages who had alleged that activities in the refinery were leading to severe air and water pollution which was impacting their health. (HT FILE)
In 2018, the NGT had formed a joint committee to look into the complaints from residents of six nearby villages who had alleged that activities in the refinery were leading to severe air and water pollution which was impacting their health. (HT FILE)
others

Facing environmental penalties, IOCL’s Panipat refinery launches plantation drive

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The official spokesperson of the IOCL refinery said that they plan to plant over two lakh saplings on 700 acres near the refinery, under the environment sustainability initiative launched in association with the Haryana forest and wildlife department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of 20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
others

33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of 20 lakh in matrimonial fraud

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A 33-year-old city woman was duped of 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
others

15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended for raping his 10-year-old neighbour in the common toilets of labour quarters at Uchhi Mangali village
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP