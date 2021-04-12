PMC to float tender to rid Mula-Mutha of hyacinth

PUNE After deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s instructions to clear the hyacinth from the Mula-Mutha river, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to float a tender for clearing the hyacinth.

In February and April, residents along the Mula-Muth river side face the problem of hyacinth every year.

The PMC makes a provision of ₹54 lakh to remove the hyacinth from water bodies across the city, by outsourcing the job; of this, ₹1.26 crore is for removal of hyacinth from the Mula-Muth river.

Recently, Ajit Pawar, who is also guardian minister for Pune district, highlighted the problem at a canal committee meeting.

Sandesh Patil, a resident of Bopodi, said, “In our area, we are suffering from mosquitoes and bad smell due to hyacinth. Every year, when we register complaints, PMC starts the work. It is a long-pending problem.”

Rajesh Sawant, a resident of Aundh, said, “Our area is under smart city, but, we are facing a problem of mosquitoes and bad smell as PMC failed to remove hyacinth. Is this a smart city which cannot tackle a hyacinth problem?”

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The corporation drainage department has started work to remove hyacinth with spiders and JCB machines. At least 40 people are removing hyacinth manually in various part of the city, like Aundh, Bopodi, Katraj lake, and Pashan lake.”

“We have also instructed the drainage department to float a tender to remove hyacinth. We are monitoring the work on a daily basis,” he added.

Jagdish Khanore, superintendent engineer of the drainage department said, “At the departmental level, we are taking the help of staff of the health department. At present, we cleared the hyacinth from the Mundhwa jackwell and in Aundh, with the help of spider machines. Based on the budgetary provision, we will float a tender if necessary.”

Of 15 ward offices, the Mula-Mutha river passes through seven ward offices.

Since 2013, the PMC has been using spider machines, mounted on a truck, that revolve 360 degrees. It picks up the hyacinth from the water surface and cleans the surface.