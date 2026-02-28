Chennai, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government is reluctant to appoint Motor Vehicle Inspectors despite "a persistent shortage of officers". PMK founder Ramadoss accuses TN govt of negligence in appointment of Motor Vehicle Inspectors

"There is negligence in the appointment of Motor Vehicle Inspectors, which started during the previous regime and continues as this government reaches its end," he said in a statement.

The PMK leader also highlighted that despite the presence of over 150 Regional Transport Offices and unit offices across the state, a persistent shortage of officers remains even as most operations have been computerised.

The controversy dates back to a February 2018 notification by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, which invited applications for 10 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts.

While 1,176 candidates applied, the recruitment process became mired in legal battles after only 33 candidates were called for interviews without a prior certificate verification process. This led to a case in the Madras High Court, which has now reached the Supreme Court, resulting in a continuous stay on these appointments for over seven years.

Ramadoss claimed that the state government has failed to appear in the Supreme Court even once during 24 hearings held over the last two years, leaving the case unresolved.

He noted that while all other arguments have concluded, only the government's arguments remain, with the next hearing scheduled for March 24.

The PMK founder expressed concern that out of the 226 individuals who completed the interview process through the TNPSC, more than 10 candidates have now surpassed the age limit for employment due to the delay.

The statement further alleged that while the government has shown no initiative to resolve the 2018 recruitment case in the Supreme Court, it has actively moved to lift stay orders regarding a 2024 notification to provide jobs to newer candidates.

Ramadoss pointed out the tragic human cost of the delay, stating that some selected candidates from the 2018 batch have died of heart attacks while their families have suffered economically, mentally, and physically over the last eight years.

According to the PMK leader, no appointments have been made in the last 15 years following a 2012 notification.

He criticised the recent issuance of appointment letters to 53 individuals based on a 2024 TNPSC notification for ITI and diploma holders, which was conducted without interviews.

Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action to contest the ongoing legal case and provide appointment orders to those who passed the exams following the notification issued during the previous regime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.