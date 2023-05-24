Home / Cities / Others / S-I falls from train, dies after being run over

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 24, 2023 11:02 PM IST

A police sub-inspector died after falling from a moving train and being run over by it at Phaphamau railway station in Prayagraj, India.

In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old police sub-inspector died after he fell from a moving train on the tracks and was run over by it. The incident took place at Phaphamau railway station of Prayagraj on Wednesday morning. The GRP reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy, police said.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
Sub-inspector Dayanath Dwivedi, a resident of Nyayipur village, in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, was posted in Lakhimpur Khiri district. On Wednesday, Dwivedi was returning to Prayagraj by train when the incident took place.

Passengers in the train informed police that the sub inspector tried to alight from the moving train while it was slowing down at Phaphamau railway station. However, he slipped and fell on the tracks. Dwivedi’s hand and feet were severed after being run over by the train and he died following heavy blood loss on the spot, police added.

GRP personnel reached the spot after receiving information and identified him through the documents found on him.

Dwivedi’s next of kin also reached the spot.

