Post Delhi tragedy, PDA seals two coaching centres, four libraries

Taking action against coaching centres and libraries being run illegally in the basements of buildings in the city, Prayagraj Development Authority on Wednesday sealed two coaching centres and four libraries in Civil Lines area. They were being run in violation of the rules, PDA officials said. The action was taken after a tragic incident in Delhi in which three students drowned after a coaching centre library in the basement of a building was flooded with rainwater. A library sealed in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

PDA officials said inspections were done at the libraries and coaching centres being run in the basements during which it was found they were being run in violation of the rules. Two coaching centres sealed by PDA were in the buildings near Kailashpuri Colony and Patrika Crossing in Civil Lines. Moreover, four libraries in basements of buildings near Patrika Crossing, Tashkent Marg, and Stanley Road were sealed by the PDA.

PDA officials said that more such centres and libraries in the city were being identified and action will be ensured against them.

The fire department has also launched a drive to identify such coaching centres and issuing notices to them.