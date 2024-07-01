 Postmen function as bridge between govt, common people: PMG - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Postmen function as bridge between govt, common people: PMG

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jul 01, 2024 05:48 AM IST

On the eve of ‘National Postal Worker Day’, Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general, Varanasi and Prayagraj region, said the postal workers have emerged as an important bridge between the government and the common people in providing various services.

Postmen are no longer confined to delivering mails alone. Their ambit of services has expanded, so much so that now they are even delivering important documents.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

On the eve of ‘National Postal Worker Day’, Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general, Varanasi and Prayagraj region, said the postal workers have emerged as an important bridge between the government and the common people in providing various services.

Yadav said that the concept of ‘National Postal Worker Day’ came from USA, where this special day was started in the year 1997 in the city of Seattle, Washington State, in honour of the postal workers.

“There have been many changes in the role of postal workers. Along with letters and parcels, the postmen deliver important things related to people’s lives in the modern era at doorstep. Important documents like Aadhaar, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Bank Cheque Book, ATM etc. are being delivered by postmen along with prasad from various temples, medicines and Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan festival,” he said.

In Varanasi region, more than two thousand postmen knock at the doors of citizens every day through whom on an average 8.5 lakh speed post & registered letters and 15 lakh ordinary letters are being delivered every month, said Yadav.

To promote economic and social inclusion in rural areas, postmen are functioning as mobile ATMs and providing facilities of DBT, Jan Suraksha schemes, Aadhaar, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, e-Shram Card, vehicle insurance, Digital Life Certificate, said the PMG.

“They are enrolling children up to 5 years for Aadhaar and updating mobile number at doorstep, which is very useful in rural areas. More than 20,000 Aadhaar enrolment/updation is being done through CELC (Child Enrolment Lite Client) every month. Apart from this, every month approximately 40,000 people withdraw cash through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System,” said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Other Cities / Postmen function as bridge between govt, common people: PMG
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On