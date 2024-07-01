Postmen function as bridge between govt, common people: PMG

Postmen are no longer confined to delivering mails alone. Their ambit of services has expanded, so much so that now they are even delivering important documents. (Pic for representation)

On the eve of ‘National Postal Worker Day’, Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general, Varanasi and Prayagraj region, said the postal workers have emerged as an important bridge between the government and the common people in providing various services.

Yadav said that the concept of ‘National Postal Worker Day’ came from USA, where this special day was started in the year 1997 in the city of Seattle, Washington State, in honour of the postal workers.

“There have been many changes in the role of postal workers. Along with letters and parcels, the postmen deliver important things related to people’s lives in the modern era at doorstep. Important documents like Aadhaar, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Bank Cheque Book, ATM etc. are being delivered by postmen along with prasad from various temples, medicines and Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan festival,” he said.

In Varanasi region, more than two thousand postmen knock at the doors of citizens every day through whom on an average 8.5 lakh speed post & registered letters and 15 lakh ordinary letters are being delivered every month, said Yadav.

To promote economic and social inclusion in rural areas, postmen are functioning as mobile ATMs and providing facilities of DBT, Jan Suraksha schemes, Aadhaar, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, e-Shram Card, vehicle insurance, Digital Life Certificate, said the PMG.

“They are enrolling children up to 5 years for Aadhaar and updating mobile number at doorstep, which is very useful in rural areas. More than 20,000 Aadhaar enrolment/updation is being done through CELC (Child Enrolment Lite Client) every month. Apart from this, every month approximately 40,000 people withdraw cash through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System,” said Yadav.