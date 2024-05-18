Prayagraj: 388 more students to get admission in private schools under RTE Act

Under the right of children to free and compulsory education (RTE) Act, around 388 more students hailing from economically disadvantaged category will be getting admission in class 1 and pre-primary classes in private schools in Prayagraj. This initiative by the government is designed to ensure that economically disadvantaged students have access to quality education in the best private schools. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the third phase, 704 applicants applied online for admissions under RTE Act between April 15 and May 8. Out of these, 189 applications were cancelled for failing to fall under the category of beneficiaries under the RTE Act while 515 were allowed to take part in the lottery for admissions as per norms. This finally led to 388 students getting allotted different private schools, informed Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

However, due to the lack of seats, 127 of these students have still not been able to secure a spot in any of these institutions. These students will be admitted in the allotted schools till May 23, he added.

Now under the 4th phase of admissions, the applications will be accepted from June 1 and June 20, informed officials of the state basic education department.

It is worth mentioning that in the first phase, 5,592 students had registered and out of which applications of 4,106 were accepted and following the draw of lottery 2,318 students were allotted different schools in Prayagraj.

In the second phase, 911 students were allotted schools out of 1,978 who applied for admissions under RTE Act in Prayagraj.

In this way, a total of 3,617 students have been allotted schools in Prayagraj in the three phases completed so far.

It is worth mentioning that under section 12.1.c of the RTE Act, children belonging to EWS and disadvantaged groups are required to be admitted in recognised unaided private schools. They should make up for 25% of the total capacity of entry level classes -- either pre-primary or class 1 -- of private schools.

The admission process is conducted by drawing lotteries to select the applicants. The state government is required to reimburse the fee amount of such kids to the schools concerned as per the conditions stipulated under section 12(2) of the Act.

Apart from paying the fees of underprivileged children going to private schools, the state government is also required to give ₹5,000 per year to each child for books, notebooks, and school uniform. However, the 3,031 children regis