Prayagraj: ABVP celebrates 75 years with ‘Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh’

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), dubbed the world’s largest students’ organisation, marked a milestone by celebrating its 75th foundation year anniversary with an exuberant event titled ‘Amrit Mahotsav Samaroh’ on Sunday. The convention underway in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The event took place at the Preetamdas auditorium of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj.

The occasion witnessed more than 850 members in attendance, including a contingent of 500 ex-workers from 12 districts of the state.

The main speaker National Organising Secretary of ABVP Ashish Chauhan commended ABVP’s remarkable journey and its impact on humanity over the past 75 years. ABVP has authored a golden chapter in the annals of student movements. The presence of numerous former ABVP workers today is a testament to their dedication and the enduring legacy of the organisation. ABVP is the resonating voice of India’s youth and stands as the world’s largest student organisation, he said.

As ABVP celebrates its “Amrit Mahotsav” with immense pride and looks ahead to the “Amrit Kaal,” it is evident that the organisation’s impact on the student community remains as vital as ever. With over 45 lakh student members globally, ABVP continues to shape the future of Indian youth, he claimed.

He also announced ABVP’s upcoming 69th national convention to be held in Delhi from December 1 to 3, which will witness a gathering of 8,000 workers. Chauhan emphasised ABVP’s unwavering commitment to student interests and its non-partisan approach to advocacy.

Vice-chancellor of Prof Rajendra Prasad (Rajju Bhaiyya) University, Prof AK Singh, graced the event as the chief guest. He acknowledged ABVP’s transformation into a formidable organisation, attributing its growth to years of dedicated struggles. He highlighted the invaluable presence of former workers, whose experiences continue to inspire and guide the current generation.

ABVP’s state secretary, Atendra Singh, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to learning from past struggles while moving steadfastly forward. The event was an uplifting gathering of ex-workers, fostering a platform for sharing memories and imparting wisdom to the current cadre, informed Abhinav Mishra, state media convenor of ABVP.

