Prayagraj bags top rank in garbage disposal

Effective recycling of waste and successful management of over 600 tonnes of trash produced daily has helped Sangam city grab the top rank in garbage disposal by beating over 1,800 cities in the country.

Prayagraj shares this top position with Meerut in the results released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently, informed officials.

Prayagraj and Meerut have set this record in cities with a population of more than 10 lakh while Aligarh has topped among the cities having population of 3 lakh to 10 lakh, they added.

Officials of the municipal corporation of Prayagraj, Meerut and Aligarh will be honoured on September 30 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi by the ministry for this achievement, they added.

Nagar Swasthya Adhikari, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), Uttam Kumar Verma said that the municipal corporations across 1,850 cities of the country were asked to upload the work done by them to dispose of the garbage in the respective cities. This was to be uploaded from September 17 onwards, he added.

“After submitting the work done by the respective municipal corporations of the country, the union ministry of housing and urban affairs evaluated these corporations according to the work done by them. On the basis of parameters set by the ministry, Prayagraj has been ranked at number 1 position in terms of garbage disposal,” Verma said.

According to Verma, Prayagraj produces around 600 tonnes of garbage every day and the same is converted into manure, coal and diesel at the Baswar garbage disposal plant of the city.

Besides, the city also produces concrete garbage which is collected and converted into concrete bricks which is used for making interlocking tiles. These facilities have been provided to the city under the Smart City Project, he added.

Presently the city has two agencies which have been rendering their services in 80 wards and these wards are equally divided between these two agencies for collecting and later disposing of the garbage, informed the official.

City mayor Abhilasha Gupta said that the achievement of the city is in fact possible because of the help of the denizens and they are equally responsible for Prayagraj bagging top position.