Prayagraj: Balbeer Giri anointed as Baghambari Math head

PRAYAGRAJ: Swami Balbeer Giri was anointed as the new head (Mahant) of the Baghambari Math on Tuesday, amid the chanting of Vedic mantras and Chadarvidhi (anointment) ceremony performed by prominent seers of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani.

Apart from senior seers of the Niranjani Akhara, several seers of various other akharas also offered shawl to Balbeer Giri as part of the ritual. Shawls were also offered to him on behalf of the chief minister Yogi Adtiyanath and deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Prior to the anointment ceremony, an event was held at the Math wherein several seers and prominent officials of the district administration remembered Narendra Giri and recollected their association with the seer, whose body was found hanging from the fan of a room at the Math on September 20. The seer’s death is currently being probed by the CBI.

While speaking at the event, Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara, Kailashanand Giri remembered Narendra Giri as a seer who courageously took decisions for the overall welfare of all the 13 recognised Akharas of the country.

President of Shankaracharya Parishad, Swami Anand Swaroop said that Narendra Giri always led the cause of Akhara and the seers from the front. He remembered his close association with Narendra Giri and hoped that his successor would keep the values of the Math intact and serve the seers, as did his Guru.

While paying homage to Narendra Giri, secretary of the Niranjani Akhara, Ravindra Puri raised the issue of differences between the Akharas of the country. “We are thankful to the 10 Akharas of the country, representatives of which attended the function at the Math but at the same time, it is sad to notice that three Akharas of ‘Bairagi sect’ have not attended the ceremony.”

It is worth mentioning that differences had emerged between the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) and the three Akharas, namely Nirvani, Digambhar and Nirmohi over allotment of land at Haridwar Kumbh.

After paying homage to Narendra Giri, Kailashanand Giri announced the name of Balbeer Giri and invited him for the Chadarvidhi ceremony.

Beginning the ceremony, Kailashanand first applied tilak to Balbeer Giri and after garlanding him, offered the first shawl. Thereafter, number of seers, starting from one each from the Giri and Puri branch (within the Niranjani Akhara), offered shawls to newly appointed Mahant of the Math.

Thereafter, Balbeer Giri reached the Samadhi Sthal of his guru Narendra Giri, located within the Math and offered his homage.

Then in a close-door ceremony, the Shodashi ceremony (the 16th day post-death ceremony of a seer) of Narendra Giri was also performed wherein 16 items were given to seers by the new Mahant and other senior seers and office bearers of the Niranjani Akhara.

Balbeer Giri then visited various locations within the Math where seers and other invitees were seated for the bhandara. He supervised the serving and instructed the ‘sewadar’ (disciples) for various work pertaining to offering food in the bhandara.