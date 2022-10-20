Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj cattle-running gang categorised, to come under stricter police scrutiny

others
Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Kaudihar Block Pramukh and cattle smuggler Mohd Muzzaffar’s 18-member gang has now been registered as IR-5 (inter-range) gang in police records

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Kaudihar Block Pramukh and cattle smuggler Mohd Muzzaffar’s 18-member gang has now been registered as IR-5 (inter-range) gang in police records. This is a big step to destroy the big network of Muzzaffar and tighten the noose around him and other members of his gang.

The gang will now be closely monitored. Earlier, the police attached properties worth several crore belonging to Mohd Muzzaffar and his aides in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.

Investigations and action against Muzzaffar were also being monitored by senior police officials including the ADG zone Prem Prakash and IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh.

The Puramufti police was carrying out investigations about Muzzaffar and his accomplices. After receiving reports of investigation, police officials have taken strict action against the gang which has been involved in cattle-smuggling for long. Muzaffar and his kin have earned properties worth several crore through cattle-smuggling. The gang included cattle smugglers not only from Prayagraj but also from Kaushambi, Eta, Rampur and some other districts of the state.

Besides Muzzaffar, who is the kingpin, the gang has 18 other members who were identified as Naseer Ahmad aka Pappu, Mohd Asif, Mohd Shariq, Abdul Kalam, Jitendra Yadav, Mumtaz, Mohd Haseen, Zaid, Ubaid, Yogendra Shukla, Ansar Ahmad aka Mama, Shakeel, Afzal, Mohd Aahraf aka Chhote, Mohd Aslam, Azam, Moazzam and Mohd Akram.

Police officials said that besides cattle-smuggling, the gang was also involved in other heinous crimes that include loot and murder. Action has already been taken against gang members under the Gangsters Act.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
