Prayagraj chokes as UP’s most polluted city in September

Sangam City has recorded the highest levels of air pollution in Uttar Pradesh for September 2025, according to the latest report released by the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). The report, signed and published on October 17, highlights dangerously high concentrations of PM10 particles across multiple localities in Prayagraj.

The Katra locality led the state with a PM10 level of 205 micrograms per cubic metre, more than double the permissible limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre, making it the most polluted area in UP for the month.

Other localities in Prayagraj also featured prominently in the state’s pollution rankings. Alopibagh recorded the second highest PM10 level at 202.01, followed by Rambagh with 196.52. Johnstonganj registered the fourth highest level at 188.79, while Hapur took the fifth spot with 180.68 micrograms per cubic metre.

The sixth highest PM10 level was reported from Mathura at 179.46, while Prayagraj reappeared on the list at seventh position with Ashok Nagar, a posh locality housing the Circuit House and witnessing frequent VVIP movement, recording 169 micrograms per cubic metre.

Kanpur’s Rama Devi area and Lucknow’s Hazratganj followed with PM10 levels of 148 and 147.60, ranking eighth and ninth respectively. The tenth spot was claimed by Mathura again (near the regional office building) with 156.61 micrograms per cubic metre.

The report also revealed that Lucknow, like Prayagraj, showed elevated PM10 levels across all six monitored locations: Hazratganj (147.60), Mahanagar (133.80), Ansal SJI School (123.20), Aliganj (122.20), Gomti Nagar (120.30) and Talkatora (119.50).

According to official guidelines, PM10 levels between 100 to 200 micrograms per cubic metre could cause breathing discomfort to individuals with lung or heart conditions, children and older adults. Levels between 200 to 300 pose a risk of respiratory distress upon prolonged exposure.

Environmental activist and corporator Kamlesh Singh, who represents Ward 48 comprising Alopibagh, emphasised the urgent need for targeted pollution control measures across Prayagraj. “Vehicle exhaust, roadside dumping of solid waste, and mass-scale digging for development works have significantly contributed to the deterioration of air quality in the city,” he said.

When contacted, district magistrate, Prayagraj, Manish Kumar Verma stated that the Pollution Control Board’s report was not yet within his knowledge. “We will certainly initiate measures to improve air quality after identifying the contributing factors,” he assured.