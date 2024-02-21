Prayagraj footpath dweller’s abducted child rescued, one held

The Shahganj police rescued a two-year-old child on Wednesday, who had been abducted on Monday night while he slept with his parents on the footpath on Leader Road. For representation only (HT Photo)

The child’s father lodged an FIR of abduction on Tuesday. The child has been traced and the person involved in the abduction has been arrested, police said.

Belal Ansari, hailing from Malda district of West Bengal, lives on the footpath with his wife, Gulab, and three children including a two-year-old child.

Ansari told the police on Tuesday that he and his family were asleep on the footpath on Leader Road on Monday night. On Tuesday morning they found their two-year-old son missing. After searching for the child in the area, Belal approached Shahganj police and lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for abducting his child who was yet to be named.

Police scanned footage of CCTV cameras in the area and identified some persons carrying the child away. SHO Shahganj police station Vinod Kumar Sonkar said a person identified as Bulaki has been arrested for abducting the child.

Primary investigations suggest that the child was abducted to be sold. The accused is being questioned further to arrest other accomplices, the SHO added.