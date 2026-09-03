Prayagraj: Govt hospitals to set up separate OPD for swine flu cases

Following the detection of the district’s first confirmed swine flu (H1N1) case, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr AK Tiwari has directed all three government hospitals in Prayagraj to establish separate outpatient departments (OPDs) for swine flu patients. He has also ordered vaccination of frontline healthcare workers and mandated daily reporting of swine flu testing and surveillance activities to the CMO office.

Separate Flu wards have also been set up in government hospitals for admitting cases of the infection.

According to Dr Tiwari, the health department has intensified preparedness measures to prevent the spread of the infection and ensure early detection and reporting of suspected cases.

“An alert has been sounded and preparedness has been intensified for surveillance of swine flu (H1N1) in the district after the first confirmed case was reported on August 29. We are closely monitoring patients with similar symptoms reported at government hospitals as well as private healthcare facilities,” he said.

The CMO said vaccination against the flu infection is being provided to frontline workers engaged in testing and those deployed in special flu wards established for suspected patients.

The district reported its first swine flu case on August 29 when a 50-year-old woman from Sarai Inayat tested positive for the H1N1 virus. The woman had been suffering from cold and flu-like symptoms for nearly a week and was initially taken to a private hospital for treatment. Following confirmation of the infection, she was referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital for specialised care.

The patient was admitted to the isolation ward at SRN Hospital on Friday night. Doctors described her condition as critical and said she had been placed on oxygen support.

Dr Sujit Verma, Nodal Officer for Swine Flu, said the woman is also suffering from pneumonia, which has further complicated her condition.

Chief medical superintendent of SRN Hospital Dr Neelam Singh said the hospital is fully prepared to handle swine flu cases.

“We have adequate testing facilities and sufficient stocks of essential medicines. A dedicated 40-bed flu ward has been established and the capacity can be increased if required,” she said.

Dr Singh added that in accordance with directives issued by the chief secretary, all swine flu test results and patient status reports will be submitted regularly to the CMO office.

The CMO has instructed doctors posted at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Colvin Hospital, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to remain vigilant and strictly follow protocols for screening, reporting and treatment of suspected cases.

A 10-bed isolation ward has also been established at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital as well as Colvin Hospital.

Meanwhile, a swine flu case had also been reported in Kaushambi district last month. Chief medical officer Dr Sanjay Kumar said a woman from the Miyan Ola locality of Dara Nagar village fell ill on August 20. After local treatment failed to provide relief, her family took her to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where tests confirmed H1N1 infection. Her condition is currently stable.

Following confirmation of the case, the health department teams visited the locality, carried out disinfectant spraying and launched an awareness drive on prevention of the disease.

Dr Kumar said the patient’s travel history is being investigated and people who came into contact with her are being screened. The district administration has stepped up preventive measures, including setting up a six-bed isolation ward at the district hospital and ensuring adequate availability of testing kits.

As a precautionary measure, residents of the village have been advised to wear masks, maintain hygiene and avoid crowded places.