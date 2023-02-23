Prayagraj history-sheeter’s property attached

The Naini police on Wednesday attached the property of notorious history-sheeter Mohd Javed, aka Pappu Ganjia, in Kharkauni area, on Wednesday. Pappu was wanted in a case of extortion and was on the run, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

ACP, Karchhana, Ajeet Singh Chauhan, said that the action has been taken on the orders of the court.

Pappu Ganjia has 42 criminal cases registered against him. He was wanted in a case of extortion but had been evading arrest. On the instructions of the court his property has been attached, he added.

In 2020, the police and PDA officials demolished the farmhouse of Pappu Ganjia at his native place in Ganjia locality. The action was taken under Gangsters’ Act lodged against him at the Naini police station.

Since then, Pappu went into hiding and all efforts by the police to arrest him went in vain. Pappu had earlier joined the Samajwadi Party and is also a corporator of the Ganjia area.

FIR against five for comments against Tikait

The Dhumanganj police lodged an FIR against four named and one unidentified person for allegedly making objectionable comments against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. The case was registered on the complaint of one Ditin Bhartiya on Tuesday night, police said.

In his complaint given to police, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Ditin Bhartiya said Anuj Shukla, Shani Shukla, Bablu Dubey, Jalandhar Patel and another person blocked the road in Jhalwa area of Dhumanganj on February 17. They made objectionable comments and levelled false allegations against BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and late Mahendra Singh Tikait through loudspeakers.

The accused recorded a video while making objectionable comments against the leaders and uploaded it on social media with an intent to hurt the feelings of farmers.

SHO Dhumanganj Ramesh Kumar Maurya said an FIR has been registered under 67 IT Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. Further action will be taken after investigations, he added.

Looted revolver recovered, two miscreants held

The Dhumanganj police arrested two miscreants and recovered a looted revolver from their possession. The revolver was looted a day ago from a teacher, police said.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said Brajesh Kumar is a teacher in Kaushambi and a resident of Peepalgaon area. On Tuesday night, Brajesh was returning home after meeting a friend at Sainik Colony. He reached till Kandhaipur on his motorcycle when three bike-borne miscreants waylaid him. They took Brajesh at gunpoint and looted his licensed revolver. Police lodged an FIR and started investigations. Acting on tip off on Wednesday, SHO Dhumanganj Ramesh Kumar Maurya arrested two miscreants Ravi Bhartiya, 20 and Abhishek Yadav, 21 of Kandhaipur while their accomplice Kallu Yadav fled. Police recovered the looted revolver from their possession. The accused are drug addicts and were looking for a customer to sell the revolver, the DCP added.