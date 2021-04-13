Prayagraj: Imams urge Ramzan Taraweeh prayers to be offered at homes

With new guidelines issued and night curfew being implemented from 9pm each day owing to the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, special Taraweeh prayers may not be formally recited by members of the Muslim community like in past years. Many Imams have advised Muslims to complete Taraweeh at their homes while at some mosques the prayers will be held for a shorter time and with limited persons.

As per new guidelines, only five persons are allowed inside religious places at a time and that too with facemasks and social distancing.

Before the guideline was issued, Imams of some big and spacious mosques had decided to conduct Taraweeh prayers with 50 to 100 persons while following all Covid protocols. It was decided that after night prayers, Taraweeh would be offered and completed before the starting of night curfew at 9pm.

However, with new guidelines now issued, Taraweeh prayers do not seem possible as only five persons are allowed inside mosques, say local Imams.

ADM City AK Kanaujia said entry inside religious places will only be allowed as per guidelines issued by the government. No more than five persons will be allowed inside religious places at a time and that too with all precautions and following Covid-19 protocols, he added.

In a statement, Mufti Saif-ur-Rehman of Wasiabad Mosque urged members of the Muslim community to offer Taraweeh prayers at home as it was not possible to end the special prayers before 9pm. Those who come to offer regular prayers at mosques should wear facemasks and follow other protocols, he added.

Jama Masjid managing committee members Mohd Arshad and Mohd Habeeb said prayers at mosques including special Taraweeh prayers will be offered as per new guidelines issued by the government. The further decision in this connection will be taken after sighting of moon and declaration of starting of Ramzan, they added.

SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said religious leaders, priests and Imams will be made aware of the new guidelines issued in connection with the presence of the number of persons at religious places. The guidelines will be strictly implemented in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 cases, he added.