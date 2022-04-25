Prayagraj killings: Suspects detained, ₹25K reward for giving clues about assailants
Police teams on Sunday detained 12 suspects in connection with the murder of five persons at Khevrajpur village of Tharwai on Saturday.
The suspects include ‘Baba Jadugar’, a magician, who lived close to the house of the victims.
However, police officials said that nothing suspicious had emerged from Baba Jadugar’s interrogation so far.
A reward of ₹25,000 to the person giving information or clues about the assailants has also been announced. Seven police teams constituted to work out the case are scanning CCTV footages and are working on mobile surveillance, officials said.
The clues received in primary investigations are being developed in coordination with Special task Force team, they added.
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said a team of officials had been deployed to review policing of all 13 police stations of trans-Ganga area and send their report within 12 hours. Policing will be strengthened after reviewing the report.
“Police teams will also alert families living at isolated places or newly developed colonies. Zonal checking system is being strengthened and persons who travel between midnight and 4 am in rural areas will be questioned. The settlements of vagabond tribes near railway and bus stations are being checked. Efforts are being made and soon the culprits will be arrested, the SSP said.
Factfile
Around 12 incidents of multiple deaths/killings have taken place in Prayagraj during the past five years between March 2017 and April 2022.
If one excludes the incident of April 16 at Khagalpur village of Nawabganj area of Prayagraj district (here the man had killed his wife, three kids and then hanged himself), 11 incidents including the latest one in Tharwai have taken place during the past five years.
Some incidents of multiple killings/deaths in Prayagraj in recent years:
• Four members of a family killed and one of the women victims gangraped at Gohri village of Phaphamau on November 25, 2021.
• Mother daughter duo killed at Jagdishpur Mali village in September 2021
• Four of a family brutally murdered at Barai Harakh village in Holagarh in July 2020
• Three including a minor girl murdered at Andhi village of manda in trans-Yamuna in may 2020.
• Five of a family killed in Yusufpur village of Soraon in January 2020.
• Couple murdered at Sarai Chandi village of Tharwai in 2019.
• Four of a family including a child killed at Bigahia village of Soraon in September 2028.
• Three of a family including a woman killed at Shahabpur village of Nawabganj in March 2018.
• Four of a family including three women killed at Shahabpur village of Nawabganj in April 2017.
• A couple and their daughter killed and burnt near Padila Mahadev Mandir in Tharwai area in March 2017.
-
