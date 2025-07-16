Prayagraj leads as UP Board receives 232 affiliation requests

A total of 232 institutions from across Uttar Pradesh have applied online for affiliation with the UP Board for high school and intermediate classes for the academic session 2025–26. The UP Board had earlier revised its affiliation schedule and extended the deadline for submitting online applications with a late fee to June 30, 2025. (Sourced)

Among the five regional offices of UP Board, Prayagraj has received the highest number of applications, with 85 submissions from districts under its jurisdiction. Varanasi regional office follows with 61 applications, while Meerut has received 44. Both Gorakhpur and Bareilly have received 27 applications each, shared a senior UP Board official.

Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said, “A total of 232 applications have been received from institutions seeking recognition from the board.”

District inspectors of schools (DIOSs) were instructed to compile and submit the list of applicant institutions—mentioning the examination year, whether the application is for new or direct affiliation at the high school level, and for new classes or subjects at the intermediate level—by

July 10 to their respective regional offices.

In comparison, last year the deadline for accepting applications with late fees was May 30.

Out of the 23 districts under the Prayagraj Regional Office, Prayagraj district accounted for the highest number of applications. While 223 institutions across these districts had registered, only 85 completed and submitted their applications. In Prayagraj district alone, 38 institutions registered, with 16 finalising the application process. Sitapur and Unnao districts each saw nine institutions apply, while six institutions from Hamirpur submitted applications for recognition.

UP Board presently has over 28,000 schools affiliated to it.