PRAYAGRAJ MURDERS: Psycho serial killer gang, superstition as motive under police scanner
In view of the common pattern adopted by the assailants in the cases of multiple murders in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, police are now working on the theory of involvement of some psycho serial killer gang in the murders.
Some superstition behind the killings is also not being ruled out, although the exact motive will only be clear once the gang members are arrested, police officials said.
As of now, Prayagraj police are groping in the dark as mysterious assailants are committing a series of multiple murders at will in a limited region of trans-Ganga area of the district since the past few years.
Despite arrests of members of two vagabond criminal gangs, police have failed to stop the murders, which have caused terror among locals.
The murder of five members of a family in Tharwai area was the recent such incident. Except the incident in Nawabganj, where a man hanged himself after killing his wife and three daughters last week, nearly all other such incidents have the same pattern and modus operandi.
In November last year, a similar incident took place at Gohri village of Phaphamau where four members of a family were killed and one of the female members was gang raped before being murdered. Police arrested some persons but later released them in absence of proper evidence and the incident remains unsolved till date.
The similarities between the pattern of multiple murders during last few years in different villages of trans-Ganga now suggest the involvement of a serial killer gang in the region, police said.
The assailants targeted houses that were at a distance from the village and isolated. The murders were committed at midnight or later when villagers and the victims were in deep sleep. In most of the incidents, the victims belonged to average or lower income groups. The assailants used sharp or blunt tools, commonly used in domestic or agricultural work, for killing their victims. The assailants did not take the risk of taking victims hostage and autopsy reports suggested that they were attacked in their sleep. Sexual assault and gang rape have been reported in many such incidents.
Meanwhile, arrest of two criminal gangs’ members earlier, in connection with multiple murders, has also raised doubts.
Last year police arrested seven members of vagabond criminal gang and claimed that they were involved in some multiple murders in the district, which included murder of five members of a family in Yusufpur in Soraon area along with incidents of multiple murders in Manda and Nawabganj.
In 2020, police teams busted a ‘Chhemar Gang (six murder gang) and claimed to have cracked the murder of four members of a family in Holagarh.
“All such incidents, where pattern of murders were similar, are now in being put in one frame. The assailants are targeting families with more women and fewer males. The house is located at an isolated place and is on the road with low boundary walls. Data of all such incidents, where a common pattern was adopted, is being studied to know if the same or similar gangs are committing the multiple murders,” SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said.
He further said: “It will be investigated if such gangs are on the move or live in the same area permanently. Brutal murders and not loot have surfaced as the prime motive behind the incidents, which indicate towards involvement of some psycho-gang. The motive behind the murders may be mixed and the angle of some superstition as the cause behind the multiple murders is also not being ruled out.”
-
Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar's largest varsity, Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
-
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT
After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.
-
Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor in Baghpat
A pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Laliana village, under Chandi Nagar police station, in Baghpat on Sunday, police said. Circle officer of Khekra area Vijay Choudhary said the pastor was arrested on a complaint of the girl's family. They said the girl had on Saturday gone to the church ground for her daily cycling practice when the pastor lured her to a secluded place and raped her.
-
Woman chokes husband to death with teeth in Rohtas
A woman allegedly choked her husband to death by biting her husband, Maharshi Singh's throat at Barna village in Rohtas district on Sunday, police said. According to police, the accused, identified as Lovely Singh, took the step after she lost her temper during a quarrel with her husband, Maharshi Singh. The accused was aggressive in nature and often created tension in the joint family, said elder brother of the deceased, Sushil Singh.
-
Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case
LUCKNOW The court of district judge, Sitapur, has granted bail to Bajrang Muni Das, who had allegedly made a hate speech against a section of the society. District judge Sanjai Kumar granted bail to Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasi Ashram, in Khairabad town, on Saturday (April 23) in a case of hate speech, which he had allegedly delivered on April 2 against Muslims. “I have no guilt for what I said...,” Das stated.
