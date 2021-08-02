Prayagraj: Parking fee of two cars reaches 2.50 lakh, owner refuses to pay

Manager of a multi-level car parking site at Civil Lines here has lodged a complaint with the Prayagraj traffic police against a man, who parked his two cars there over two-and-half-year back and has failed to take his cars away till date. The man has also refused to pay the parking fees of the two cars which have now reached around ₹2.50 lakh at a cost of ₹100 per day, according to police officials.

However, the cars’ owner claimed that in June this year, he visited the parking site and met its manager Shashi Pandey. He assured him that he would take away his cars after payment of the pending fee. “But the parking manager has made an issue of the case by leveling wrong allegations,” said Mohd Ashraf, owner of the parked cars.

According to police, the incident came to light when the man sent another car to be parked there but the parking manager demanded pending fee and documents of the parked cars. Pandey has now informed the police about the cars and has requested them to take appropriate action against the cars’ owner.

Pandey said that the tender for parking the cars was transferred to his firm in September 2019, but the two cars were parked before that. Around one year back, a man came to park another car and informed that two of his cars were already parked there. On being questioned about the cars, he called one Ashraf who claimed to be their real owner.

“On being requested to produce documents of the parked cars and pay their fee, Ashraf promised to come soon. However, even after one year Ashraf did not return to take the two cars, a Wagon R and an Alto. There is no registration number plate on Wagon R, the number on the other car is also poorly visible,” claimed Pandey.

“On July 31, I again called Ashraf, but he refused to pay the hefty amount of the parking. On August 1, I again made a call, but he refused to make payment and instead asked me to file a complaint wherever I could,” said Pandey. He has now lodged a complaint with the Prayagraj traffic police in this connection.

“The vehicles are attached with ‘Ola’ and have commercial permit. However, during anti-CAA protests one of the vehicles was parked by the driver at the parking as Internet was banned and no clients were available at that time. The second car was also parked after lockdown, last year. Since then, I am facing massive financial and other problems. Despite my father’s death in June this year, I have visited the parking site and met the manager Shashi Pandey and assured him that I will take away my cars after payment of pending fee. However, he has made an issue of the case by leveling wrong allegations,” Ashraf claimed.

SP (Traffic) Akhilesh Bhadauria said that the issue had come to his notice, and it was being probed with the help of Civil Lines police.