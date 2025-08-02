Prayagraj plans largest animal birth control, anti-rabies drive

Sangam city is set to launch its largest-ever animal birth control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) drive to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs in urban areas. Newly constructed Animal Birth Control Centre in Rasulabad area of Prayagraj . (HT PHOTO)

From high-end colonies to densely populated localities, the stray dog issue has become a daily concern for residents. Municipal authorities admit a steady rise in dog bite cases and road accidents involving stray animals, heightening public concern—especially children and senior citizens.

According to some estimates, more than 700 dog bite cases occur daily within the city limits of Prayagraj alone.

New infrastructure to support ABC-ARV efforts

In a proactive move, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up an Animal Birth Control Centre in Rasulabad. A second facility in the same area has recently been completed and is scheduled to begin sterilization and vaccination operations starting August, said officials.

Constructed by the Construction and Design Services (C&DS) wing of Jal Nigam at a cost of ₹1.85 crore, the new center includes modern amenities such as an operation theatre, pet salon, kennels, community kitchen, park, pet shop, office, preparation room, dormitory, and pantry.

“The center is capable of sterilising up to 32 animals per day,” said Rohit Kumar Rana, project manager, C&DS.

Targeting 75% of stray dog population

As part of its broader strategy, PMC is initiating a citywide ABC-ARV campaign, aiming to cover 75% of the estimated 1.13 lakh stray dogs in the next six years. The municipal corporation has already started the tendering process through a Request for Proposal (RFP) to bring onboard a qualified agency or NGO to implement the project.

“This initiative is critical to ensure the safety and well-being of city residents,” said Dr Vijay Amritraj, veterinary and animal welfare officer, PMC. “We plan to sterilise and vaccinate the stray dog population in a phased and systematic manner.”

Annual goals and standards

To meet the programme’s objectives, around 18,000 surgeries will need to be performed annually within PMC limits, including providing adequate post-operative care. All procedures will follow standards prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board of India. As of now, 4,540 dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated in Prayagraj, according to municipal data.

Role of implementing agency

The selected agency or NGO will be required to deploy: At least two qualified veterinary doctors (each with experience in 500+ ABC-ARV surgeries), four paravets, four dog catchers and drivers for designated dog vans. While PMC will provide the dog vans, the operating agency will bear all operational, maintenance, fuel, repair, and wage costs.

All dog bite cases must be reported to the nearest government hospital. The implementing agency must also maintain a mortality rate below 0.5%, with evaluations conducted after every 500 surgeries, said officials.