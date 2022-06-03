Prayagraj: Police launches drive against illicit liquor trade
In a bid to end the menace of illicit liquor in the district, especially in rural areas, police are taking serious steps to trace and arrest those involved in illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling. Besides issuing instructions to trace and arrest gangsters, history-sheeters and other criminals, police officials have ordered to arrest of persons who have been wanted in the illicit liquor trade but were evading arrest for long.
A drive has been launched to arrest not only bootleggers but persons involved in the smuggling and supply of marijuana in the district.
During the last two days, police have arrested three persons who were wanted in illicit liquor death cases in Handia and Nawabganj last year.
Handia police on Tuesday nabbed one Dinesh Chandra Pandey of Sarai Mamrez. Pandey was accused of illicit liquor deaths but was evading arrest since last year. Pandey is also top ten criminals at Sarai Mamrez police station.
In another development, Nawabganj police on Wednesday arrested Saurabh Yadav and Sudhansu Yadav who were accused of the deaths of some villagers due to consumption of illicit liquor in Nawabganj last year. The duo was involved in the supply of illicit liquor and was at large.
Sarai Mamrez police on Wednesday arrested a marijuana smuggler identified as Rakesh Pratap Singh and recovered 1.6 kilograms of marijuana from his possession. Rakesh Pratap was also on the list of top ten criminals.
Besides, persons involved in the illegal liquor trade were arrested by cops in different police stations in the district during the last one week.
SSP Ajay Kumar said the drive will continue and persons involved in the illicit liquor trade with no past records will also be identified and arrested.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics