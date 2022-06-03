Prayagraj: Police launches drive against illicit liquor trade

In a bid to end the menace of illicit liquor in the district, especially in rural areas, police are taking serious steps to trace and arrest those involved in illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling. Besides issuing instructions to trace and arrest gangsters, history-sheeters and other criminals, police officials have ordered to arrest of persons who have been wanted in the illicit liquor trade but were evading arrest for long.

A drive has been launched to arrest not only bootleggers but persons involved in the smuggling and supply of marijuana in the district.

During the last two days, police have arrested three persons who were wanted in illicit liquor death cases in Handia and Nawabganj last year.

Handia police on Tuesday nabbed one Dinesh Chandra Pandey of Sarai Mamrez. Pandey was accused of illicit liquor deaths but was evading arrest since last year. Pandey is also top ten criminals at Sarai Mamrez police station.

In another development, Nawabganj police on Wednesday arrested Saurabh Yadav and Sudhansu Yadav who were accused of the deaths of some villagers due to consumption of illicit liquor in Nawabganj last year. The duo was involved in the supply of illicit liquor and was at large.

Sarai Mamrez police on Wednesday arrested a marijuana smuggler identified as Rakesh Pratap Singh and recovered 1.6 kilograms of marijuana from his possession. Rakesh Pratap was also on the list of top ten criminals.

Besides, persons involved in the illegal liquor trade were arrested by cops in different police stations in the district during the last one week.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the drive will continue and persons involved in the illicit liquor trade with no past records will also be identified and arrested.