Prayagraj: STF arrests fake IPS officer for duping school teachers

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man posing as an IPS officer. The con man was nabbed in Civil Lines area where he had called some teachers for allegedly recording their statement in a fake investigation against them, said STF officials.

“Teachers had made a complaint to the police in this connection. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under fraud and other sections of the IPC,” an STF official said.

According to reports, a resident of Kaushambi district, Sushil Kumar is a teacher at a primary school in Dhata area of Fatehpur district. On Saturday, a man posing as IPS officer reached the school and introduced himself as IPS Ravindra Kumar Patel. He told another teacher Rajesh Kumar that he was posted in Lucknow STF as superintendent of police. Patel then checked the registers at the school and said that he had received several complaints about the school and teachers. Patel further called Sushil and questioned him regarding his selection as teacher. Patel asked him to reach a guest house near police headquarters in Prayagraj for recording his statement.

Circle officer, STF, DSP Navendu Kumar said that after receiving the complaint from teachers Sushil Kumar and Rajesh, an FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station. Sushil reached Prayagraj on Sunday and called Patel, who asked him to reach near high court. Patel was arrested as soon as he reached near the court.

During questioning, Patel revealed that his real name was Vipin Kumar Chaudhary and he hailed from Mahewaghat in Kaushambi district. His mother is a teacher and lives separately from his father.

“Vipin is preparing for competitive examinations but he planned to pose as IPS to dupe people. He arranged for a uniform with badges worn by IPS officials and also booked a cab. The accused was being questioned further in this connection,” the DSP added.