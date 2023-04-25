UP Board Exams: Students of Prayagraj region excel

The performance of students of Prayagraj region comprising the districts of Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur remained impressive in the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams of UP Board, announced on Tuesday. Prayagraj students celebrate their results (HT Photo)

Among the overall merit list of both Class 10 and 12, 63 students of the four districts managed to get into the top 10. Amongst them, Fatehpur came first wherein 27 students, 24 in Class 12 and three in Class 10, featured in top 10 merit list.

However, this year’s result was not as fascinating as compared to last year. In the Board result of 2022, out of 28 meritorious students of Class 12, 11 students of the region featured among the top 10 merit holders. Of these six were from Fatehpur, three from Prayagraj and two were from the neighbouring Pratapgarh district.

In the result of Class 12 of 2023, 24 students from Fatehpur featured in top 10 rank holders. Of these, Priyanshu Upadhyay and Khushi have shared the third rank in the state by scoring 97% marks. Likewise, two more students from this district, Bikram Singh and Nikhil Tiwari have shared fourth place along with Subashana of Prayagraj by scoring 96.80%.

In Class 10 too, Divyanshi Awasthi has made the district proud by standing at sixth place in the state, sharing the place with Priti Patwa of Pratapgarh by scoring 97.17% marks.

Overall, there are 24 students featured in the merit list of class 12 and three are in class 10.

Students from Prayagraj are also featured in the overall merit list. Subashana of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Pura scored fourth place in the Class 12 merit list while three others have bagged fifth place. In Class 10, Shivam Pandey has bagged ninth place. Overall 18 students from Sangam city are in the combined merit list of Class 10 and 12.

In terms of Pratapgarh, Shreeyam Tripathi of Kripalu Balika Inter College Kunda has bagged the fifth place in Class 10 merit list by scoring 97.33% marks. Likewise, Priti Patwa is at sixth place across the state. In Class 12, Bal Kishan Gupta and Shiv Kamal Maurya have bagged sixth rank in the state by scoring 96.40% marks. Overall, 14 students have their names featured in the combined merit list of Class 10 and 12, of which 11 are from Class 12 and three in Class 10.

Four students from Kaushambi, which was once defamed as hub of copying mafia, also feature in the overall merit list. Of these, three are from Class 10 and one from Class 12.