Prayagraj takes flight towards eco-tourism with National Bird Sanctuary plan

Known for its rich spiritual heritage and home to revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, Prayagraj is poised to crave a new identity in eco-tourism. In a major development, the city is gearing up for the creation of a National Bird Sanctuary—set to enhance its allure for travelers from across India and the world. The Kanihar lake on the outskirts of Prayagraj city (FILE PHOTO)

The sanctuary, with an estimated investment of ₹132 crore, is set to become a haven for hundreds of bird species from across India and abroad. It will also align with the seasonal influx of migratory birds—most notably the Siberian species that arrive during the annual Magh Mela. Adorned in striking plumage and known for their enchanting calls, these avian guests have long captivated nature enthusiasts and bird watchers along the sacred Sangam, officials noted.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has put forward a twin project comprising the bird sanctuary and a riverfront development, spread across 68 hectares. The initiative aims to offer a tranquil, nature-immersive experience for both residents and tourists.

According to PDA vice-chairman Amit Pal Singh, the Kanihar region, located just 22 kilometres from the heart of Sangam city in Jhunsi, has been selected for the project due to its ecological richness. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared and will soon be submitted to the state government for approval. Construction will begin promptly once the project is greenlit, he added.

The sanctuary will be centered around Kanihar Lake—a natural, crescent-shaped water body located between Shankargarh and Karachhana. Spanning nearly eight kilometers in length and five kilometers in width, the lake is one of the largest in Uttar Pradesh and offers an ideal habitat for a diverse range of bird species.

Traditionally recognised for hosting the Kumbh Mela and Ardh Kumbh every 12 and 6 years respectively, Prayagraj has also seen significant temple redevelopment under the Yogi Adityanath government. With the construction of five temple corridors, the city has been positioned firmly within the Ramayana Circuit.

Now, with a renewed focus on eco-tourism, Prayagraj is poised to become a multifaceted tourism destination—both spiritually enriching and ecologically vibrant, officials claimed.