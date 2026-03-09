Prayagraj to get modern rail bridge to replace 150-year-old Yamuna structure

To address the growing rail traffic in Sangam City, Indian Railways has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan that features a new rail bridge over the Yamuna in Prayagraj. This proposed bridge is set to relieve congestion on the heavily trafficked Delhi–Howrah main line while also standing out as a modern engineering landmark. Old Yamuna rail bridge, commissioned in 1865, has served for more than 150 years in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

The current Yamuna rail bridge, operational since 1865, has been in service for over 150 years and is expected to be retired in the coming decades. In anticipation of this, Indian Railways has begun planning its replacement. The new bridge is designed as a double‑deck structure, allowing two‑way traffic on the same platform.

Amit Malaviya, senior PRO of North Central Railway (NCR), stated that a survey to identify the exact construction site will soon be conducted by a team from IIT Roorkee. “The IIT Roorkee experts will submit their report in the coming months, which will then be sent to the Railway Ministry for approval. Once clearance is granted and project details, including cost estimates, are finalised, construction will commence,” he said.

Officials have indicated that the new bridge will likely be constructed between the existing Yamuna bridge and the old rail bridge. In the first phase, only one of the two planned tracks will be operational, with the second track to be brought into service later based on traffic requirements.

Reports indicate that the new bridge will span over 1,500 metres and feature cutting-edge engineering. Designed to endure earthquakes of magnitude 7–8 on the Richter scale as well as severe cyclones, each pillar will be equipped with seismic arresters to absorb tremors. Incorporating silicone grease and specially engineered sliding materials, the structure is expected to remain largely maintenance‑free for nearly 30 years.

The project is slated for completion ahead of Kumbh 2031, ensuring seamless train operations and increased capacity during the event.

This will become Prayagraj’s second bridge featuring two railway tracks on a single girder, similar to the Daraganj–Jhunsi Ganga rail bridge. Like the new bridge, only one track will be operational during the initial phase.

Railway officials stated that the bridge has been designed to accommodate anticipated passenger traffic and a potential doubling of train services by 2050. It will also include three dedicated inspection pathways to enable regular safety checks.