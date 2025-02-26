Prayagraj turns into no-vehicle zone for Mahashivratri

The grand 45-day Mahakumbh taking place on the banks of the sacred Sangam, is now approaching its conclusion with the bathing festival of Mahashivaratri on Wednesday. A crowd of 2.5 crore pilgrims is expected to bathe here on the occasion. Devotees at the Sangam on the eve of Mahashivratri in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

For the convenience of devotees pouring in for this holy gathering of faith and devotion, the Mahakumbh police have issued special guidelines.

As part of crowd management measures for the final bathing festival on Mahashivratri (February 26), a no-vehicle zone has been enforced in the fair area and Prayagraj city with effect from Tuesday, said SSP (Mahakumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi.

This initiative aims to facilitate seamless bathing and darshan for devotees, he said.

According to the Mela police, no vehicle- zone has been implemented from 4 pm on Tuesday. Prayagraj Police Commissionerate also enforced a no-vehicle zone starting at 6 pm on Tuesday.

All citizens have been urged to follow this regulation and cooperate fully.

DM of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand said that to streamline crowd movement, devotees are encouraged to bathe at the ghat closest to their entry point, ensuring both convenience and safety.

As Mahashivratri marks the conclusion of Mahakumbh on February 26, devotees have been requested to take a quick dip at the nearest ghat, visit the Shivalayas, and proceed towards their destinations in an orderly manner, he said.

The official said that to ensure smooth crowd movement, all pontoon bridges will be operated based on crowd pressure.

Authorities have reiterated that all ghats hold equal religious significance as Sangam, urging devotees to cooperate by using the nearest available bathing site.

No restriction on vehicles carrying essentials

Police have clarified that there is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables, medicines, petrol/diesel besides ambulances and vehicles of government employees (doctors, police, administration). All of them will be able to do their work uninterruptedly, officials said.

Bathing arrangements in Jhunsi

South Jhunsi: Devotees arriving from South Jhunsi will have the opportunity to take a holy dip at Sangam Dwar Airavat Ghat. North Jhunsi: Devotees coming from North Jhunsi can take a sacred bath at Sangam Harishchandra Ghat and Sangam Old GT Ghat.

Bathing arrangements for the Parade area

For devotees arriving from the Parade area, the specific ghats have been designated for bathing:

* Sangam Dwar Bharadwaj Ghat

* Sangam Dwar Nagvasuki Ghat

* Sangam Dwar Mori Ghat

* Sangam Dwar Kali Ghat

* Sangam Dwar Ram Ghat

* Sangam Dwar Hanuman Ghat

Devotees from Arail can bathe at Sangam Dwar Arail Ghat, said officials.

Master plan of traffic management in place

For the safety and smooth movement of devotees, a master plan of traffic management has been prepared for Mahashivaratri. On the day of the bathing festival, Akshayvat will remain closed for darshan.

However, devotees coming from different routes will get the facility of darshan and worship in different Shiva temples, said officials.

For the smooth movement and security of devotees, traffic diversion will apply to all vehicles coming to the fair area. Also, vehicles will be parked only at the designated 36 parking places.

The master plan has been made applicable from 8 am on Tuesday and will remain in effect till 8 am on February 27 or till the crowd of pilgrims clears, they shared.

Entry of all vehicles other than administrative and medical vehicles will be prohibited in the Mahakumbh Mela area. Devotees will enter the fair area from GT Jawahar come to Kali Marg and go to Sangam via Kali Ramp through Sangam Upper Road.

From the Sangam area, they will leave for their destination via Akshayvat Marg and interlocking return route Triveni Marg.

36 parking places designated for vehicles

Vehicles coming from Varanasi

Vehicles coming from Varanasi will be parked at Mahua Bagh Thana Jhunsi (Akhada Parking), Saraswati Parking, Jhunsi Railway Station, Nageshwar Temple, Gyan Ganga Ghat Chhatnag and Shiv Mandir Ustapur, Mahmoodabad Parking.

From here, devotees will enter the fair area on foot via Chhatnag Marg. After bathing, they will be able to offer prayers at the nearest Nageshwar Mahadev Temple.

Vehicles coming from Jaunpur

Vehicles coming from Jaunpur will park at Sugar Mill, Pure Surdas Garapur Road, Samayamai Temple Kachhar, and Badra Saunauti Rahimapur Marg North/South Parking. From here, the devotees will enter the fair area on foot via Old GT Marg. After bathing, they will be able to offer prayers at Mahadev Gangoli Shivala Temple.

Vehicles coming from Mirzapur

Devotees coming from Mirzapur will park their vehicles at Devrakh Uparhar Parking North/South, Tent City Parking Madanua/Mawaiya/Devrakh, Omaxe City and Ghazia Parking North/South and then enter the fair area on foot from Arail Dam Road. After bathing, they will be able to offer prayers at Someshwar Mahadev Temple.

Vehicles coming from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot

Vehicles coming from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot will be parked at Navprayag Parking East/West/Extension, Agriculture Institute Parking Yamuna Patti, Mahewa East/West Parking and Mirkhpur Kachhar Parking. Devotees will enter the fair from Arail Dam on foot from here via Old Rewa Road and New Rewa Road. After bathing, they will offer prayers at Someshwar Mahadev Temple.

Vehicles coming from Kanpur and Kaushambi

Devotees coming from Kanpur and Kaushambi will park their vehicles in Kali Extension Plot No 17 parking, Allahabad Degree College Ground and Dadhikando Ground parking. From here, they will be able to enter the fair area on foot via GT Jawahar Square and Kali Marg. After bathing, they will be able to visit the nearest Mankameshwar Temple and Dashashwamedh Temple.

Vehicles coming from Lucknow and Pratapgarh

Vehicles coming from Lucknow and Pratapgarh will be parked at Gangeshwar Mahadev Kachhar, Nagvasuki, Bakshi Bandh, Bada Baghada and IERT Parking North/South parking lots. From here, the devotees will enter the fair area on foot via Nagvasuki Marg. After bathing, they will be able to visit Nagvasuki Temple, Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple and Koteshwar Mahadev Temple.

Vehicles coming from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh

Vehicles coming from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh will be allowed to park in the Shiv Baba parking lot. From here, devotees will be able to enter the fair area on foot from Sangam Lower Road. After bathing in the fair area, devotees will visit the nearest Nagvasuki temple, Gangeshwar Mahadev temple and Koteshwar Mahadev temple.