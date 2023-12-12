Prayagraj’s Nazareth Hospital celebrates 48th Founder’s Day

Under the aegis of Nazareth Hospital Society, the 48th Hospital Day celebrations under the guidance of its director, Rev Fr Vipin D’Souza and administrator Rev Fr Isidore D’Souza was held recently on the hospital premises. Several cultural items including dance and folk dance along with dance drama and skits were presented. (HT Photo)

The chief guest of the function was justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal while the guest of honour was Rev Msgr Reginald D’Souza, Vicar General, Diocese of Allahabad. The function was presided over by Most Rev Louis Mascarenhas, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Allahabad and chairman of Nazareth Hospital Society.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The function started with a prayer dance. This was followed by the lamp-lighting ceremony by the chief guest, guest of honour, director Nazareth Hospital and other special invitees.

The welcome address was delivered by Rev Fr Vipin D’Souza. He also highlighted the growth and achievements of Nazareth Hospital.

The Nazareth Hospital staff along with nursing interns and students of Nazareth School of Nursing presented several cultural items including dance and folk dance along with dance drama and skits.

The chief guest in his address exhorted members of the Nazareth family to achieve greater levels of excellence in providing dedicated, committed and compassionate health services to the sick and hospitalised patients. He acknowledged that Nazareth Hospital is widely known for its working ethos, charitable nature and providing selfless and holistic health services to the needy and has earned the faith of people of Allahabad and its neighbouring districts.

In his address, Most Rev Bishop Louis Mascarenhas also highlighted the achievements of Nazareth Hospital in the past and also spoke about his vision of further upgradation and development of scope of services of the hospital.

The Nightingale Award for outstanding nursing care services was jointly presented to Jamvanti and Nikhat Fatima by the chief guest.